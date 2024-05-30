The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War has released on iOS and Android globally

Another iteration of the hit franchise drops worldwide after a successful run in Japan

After a successful pre-registration campaign, Userjoy has just announced the release of their latest title, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War, a gacha adventure for Android, iOS, and PC. The RPG is based on the hit video game franchise that has been around for a few decades now and has been translated into various manga and anime too.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War launches with bucketloads of goodies that are sure to provide you with a headstart. You will receive rewards for logging in every day, which includes 500 JC, SSR Tio Plato, 10 Gacha and Attribute Gacha Tickets, and special Quartz Selector, Purple Equip Set Selector, and SSR Selector Boxes.

That’s not all because clearing all the main chapters will also reward you with up to 13 SSR characters that are sure to make your party super powerful. Complete the Newcomer Contract as well as the Elite Gathering for an additional 100 free draws, 20 special draws, and an SSR Selector Box. You’re about to be swimming in a pool of rewards soon after you launch the game.

If you haven’t heard about the RPG before, Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel chronicles the story of young Lavian Winslet, the granddaughter of the beloved Hero, who enlists herself in the mercenary group, Northern Jaegers. She is joined by Martin, Iseria, Talion to collect information about the Erebonian Empire and the mysterious Imperial Hero.

Begin your journey by downloading The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. If you want to learn more about the title, then visit the official website and join their X page to stay updated on all the latest developments.