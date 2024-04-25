The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel: North War opens pre-registration on Android and iOS

The game inspired by the hit anime series returns to mobile

Userjoy has just opened pre-registrations for their latest project, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War. The gacha adventure is set to release on Android and iOS next month, with loads of pre-registration rewards up for grabs. It was first released in Japan last year, and will finally be available in the global markets soon.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War is an RPG based on the hit anime series. It chronicles the story of her young girl, Lavian Winslet, granddaughter of the renowned Hero, who joins the esteemed mercenary group, the Northern Jaegers. Alongside her companions Martin, Iseria, and Talion, Lavian is tasked with an investigation mission in the Erebonian Empire. Their objective is to collect intelligence on the mysterious Imperial Hero.

To celebrate the beginning of this pre-registration period, the studio plans to give bucketloads of rewards to all eager fans. If you pre-register on the website, you stand to win the Trails series character, Tita Russel. On the other hand, pre-registering on one of the app stores will offer a limited outfit and frame for Tita.

That’s not all because a number of goodies will be up for grabs for reaching pre-registration milestones as well. Here’s a look at all of them:

100,000 registrations – 100,000x Mira

300,000 registrations – 200x Septium

500,000 registrations – 300x JC

800,000 registrations – 10x Gacha Tickets

1,000,000 registrations – SSR Elie MacDowell

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War will be released on the App Store and Google Play on May 29th. You can pre-register for the game by clicking on your preferred link below. It will be free-to-play with in-app purchases. In addition, you can also sign up by visiting the official website.