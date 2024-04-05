Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless tips and hints

Wasting waves of enemies is a dangerous job but you can boost your chances of success with these hints and tips for Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless.

Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless is an action-packed idle role-playing game that tasks you with leading a party of fantasy warriors in a seemingly endless war against waves of attacking enemies that want nothing more than to destroy you.

Being an idle title, you can close Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless and go about other business and expect your heroes to continue fighting and collecting rewards in the background.

You will, however, have to ensure that your team is in a position to survive while you're absent, which involves recruiting newer and stronger members and increasing their stats and skills to boost their effectiveness in battle.

There are a lot of menus to navigate in Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless making it a confusing experience for newcomers. Lucky for you, young padawan, we've put together three tips that will help you get off to the best possible start.