Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless tips and hints
Wasting waves of enemies is a dangerous job but you can boost your chances of success with these hints and tips for Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless.
Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless is an action-packed idle role-playing game that tasks you with leading a party of fantasy warriors in a seemingly endless war against waves of attacking enemies that want nothing more than to destroy you.
Being an idle title, you can close Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless and go about other business and expect your heroes to continue fighting and collecting rewards in the background.
You will, however, have to ensure that your team is in a position to survive while you're absent, which involves recruiting newer and stronger members and increasing their stats and skills to boost their effectiveness in battle.
There are a lot of menus to navigate in Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless making it a confusing experience for newcomers. Lucky for you, young padawan, we've put together three tips that will help you get off to the best possible start.
1
Tip #1 - Recruit new warriors and send only the best into battle
You won't get very far in Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless if you don't continually attempt to recruit high-ranked and more powerful heroes to your party. This is done via summons, which each provides one new randomly chosen warrior.
You can perform a summon by tapping on the main city option located in the bottom-left of your device's screen and then hitting the hero recruit button. Here you'll find three different banners - all of which require different items to pull from.
The items you need to perform summons can be earned by completing battles or bought from the in-game store. You do receive multiple free summons per day, so make sure you take advantage of them.
Every warrior in Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless has a rating between one and five stars, with the latter being the most useful but the rarest to summon.
Finally, it doesn't matter how highly ranked a warrior is if they're sat on the sidelines twiddling their thumbs, so don't forget to add your new recruits to your active party. You can do this through the expedition tab at the bottom of your screen.
2
Tip #2 - Upgrade your heroes to further improve their stats
There are several ways to improve your heroes in Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless, but we're going to focus on the two that you have access to right from the off: levelling up and equipment.
If you tap on the hero tab at the bottom of your screen, you can see every hero that you currently have recruited along with their star rating and their current level. To upgrade one of your heroes you just need to tap on them.
You'll need hero experience orbs to increase the level of one of your soldiers. These can, of course, be earned as your party dispatches bad guys.
Increasing the level of one of your party members allows you to boost their health, attack, defence and speed stats. You can also unlock new skills that increase their stats further or allow them to perform actions like reviving party members.
Equipping your heroes with a selection of weapons, helmets and other pieces of armour is another great way to increase their proficiency in battle. You can buy equipment from the in-game shop, but you can also nab some by defeating baddies.
3
Tip #3 - Complete expeditions to increase your monarch level
Most of the features in Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless are locked until you can increase your monarch level. Your current monarch level is displayed under your avatar in the top-left of your device's screen.
You can elevate your monarch level by successfully completing expeditions, which are basically chapters of the game's story. You can embark on expeditions through the aptly named expedition tab.
Your party won't tackle these automatically if they're left unattended, so make sure every time you open Legacy Fate: Sacred&Fearless you take on at least a couple.
Expeditions are easy enough to complete. You just have to ensure that your party is powerful enough to wipe any foes they encounter off the face of the map. If you pay attention to the two previous tips, that shouldn't be a problem.
Besides monarch-level experience, the rewards for finishing an expedition include currency, a smattering of useful upgrade items and usually a weapon or another piece of equipment.
