Legacy 4 - Secret of the Tombs review - "The bona fide Tomb Raider experience"

What could be more terrifying than waking up in a completely derelict yet magical place after being out cold? Surely, such a scenario is no player's first rodeo, particularly when games such as Granny popularised escape room-esque gameplay. No matter the variant set for the environment, the exhilarating thrill and joy of hatching an escape plan while traversing a strange environment is something to live for. To satiate the enthusiasm of escapists and ruin maniacs, jump into Legacy 4: Tomb of Secrets, the fourth instalment to David's series of cryptic, enigmatic puzzlers, with its choice of graphics more grounded in that ancient Egyptian style.
Without wasting any breath for exposition's sake, the game sets you up for a rough awakening on a cold hard tarmac in an equally frigid and rocky room. From here on, puzzle pieces and runic hieroglyphs will be a common sight in the mystical tomb which, in turn, gives Purgatory vibes. Symbolism related to myths ornate the cavernous chambers, travelling through the ever-changing rooms will give you an appreciation of the unique aesthetics associated with each room. From having a rustic cellar and steampunk machinery with its colour tone to magical subterranean worlds with luminous glow and rocky terrains, to gilded representations of mythical creatures like the serpent. You snoop from one area to the other and solve the puzzles while you're at it.
Here comes the treacherous part, subtlety be damned as some pieces of the puzzle demand you to break through the constraints of your imagination. As a standout and crucial element associated with puzzle games, back-tracking is plentiful. One moment you unlock a clue that leads to the next stage, only to find that solving the next one mandates you to teleport back to the previous room. This interconnection is a bonus point that draws out the charm between individual puzzles.
With that said, the puzzles themselves are elementary enough. For the most part, you decipher hieroglyphs, input numbers into a keypad, flick levers, push buttons, connect things from point A to point B, fiddle with lasers and profit! Do forego your desire for instant gratification as the solutions are not always pain-free and obvious.
Nothing beats a good ambient soundtrack when it comes to fuelling the already cryptic atmosphere. It's rewarding if your wits can solve everything with great haste as they laud you with an encouraging beat: "Nice one, you have progressed through this". It's also a double-edged sword as the soundtrack will grate your earbuds if you are stuck too long. And yes, there is only one single soundtrack that is on an indefinite loop.