Left to Survive's anniversary barbecue offers fresh challenges, zombies and a lightning-throwing rifle

Left to Survive is celebrating its eighth anniversary and new milestones

That's over 85 million installs since first releasing

So check in for new event quests and a special weapon!

Think you need brains? Well, Left to Survive can certainly provide as My.Games are celebrating the eighth anniversary of their hit zombie base-building shooter. With over 85 million installs, it's safe to say that the post-apocalypse is a little more crowded with survivors than you might assume.

Fortunately, there'll be plenty for you and your fellows to do. The new Festive Barbecue event series will mark the game's eighth anniversary and run from today until July 27th. In the series, you'll find themed missions and zombie skins for your survivors to challenge as they celebrate this latest milestone.

Sever the head or destroy the brain

But, as you might expect for a zombie shooter like Left to Survive, you'll need something special to take on all these nasty undead. So why not break out the newly added anniversary sniper rifle, complete with the Lightning Ricochete perk!

This rifle offers the ability to charge your shots and some flashy lightning visuals to go along with them. And while it may not be strictly Walking Dead levels of realism, it's certainly fitting for the pomp and circumstance of this anniversary event.

Finally, be sure to check out the ongoing Birthday Advent calendar, which features different rewards and goodies each day.

My.Games have been on a bit of an uptick lately in terms of popularity and milestones, with Rush Royale being a big earner for them. However, for fans, it'll be major anniversary events like this that're most encouraging, with new content for you to dig into and help you to survive.

In the meantime, if you prefer your zombies a little on the scarier side, then you might be looking for a few thrills and chills. In which case, check out our list of the best horror games on Android to send a shiver up your spine!