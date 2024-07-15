Left to Survive celebrates its six-year anniversary with special rewards

Grab a free hero to celebrate!

My.Games zombie-survival base-building shooter Left to Survive is celebrating six years!

Get an exclusive hero and earn two new weapons in their Anniversary BBQ event

Additionally, there are Recharges on purchases, discounts on upgrades, and more!

My.Games' zombie-survival base builder Left to Survive is set to celebrate its six-year anniversary. Running from July 8th, where regular players will have already noticed significant discounts on buildings and upgrades for their bases, the celebrations continue with the latest round of them dropping today.

From July 15th to July 29th, players will be able to grab a free hero with Lynd as part of Left to Survive's Anniversary BBQ in-game event. You can also earn a rare sniper rifle, while the grand prize of the event is an exclusive machine-gun version. The My.Games market will also see a Recharge event taking place for certain purchases.

Left to Survive should be pretty familiar to most players, as it's one of the mobile games that gets the most screen time via YouTube's ads. It pits you against a post-apocalyptic, zombie-filled world that you must tame as you reform civilization, recruiting powerful heroes and fighting off hordes of undead.

While it's not particularly grandiose, these are simple discounts and other minor rewards, it's nonetheless impressive that Left to Survive has managed to keep going as long as it has. And many games haven't even made it to a single year recently, so it seems My.Games are still onto a winner with Left to Survive.

