RuneScape's housing update lets you display your trophies in a home, which you can decorate and build

Grand designs

RuneScape is officially releasing its biggest housing overhaul yet

Gone are static rooms and limited options, in favour of free layouts and decoration

Display trophies of your slain bosses, upskill at crafting stations, or share a home with up to five friends

For Jagex, RuneScape was (and still is) their biggest hit, with a massive player base and many new updates under their belt. That includes several new overhauls to key systems in celebration of RuneScape's 25th anniversary. And Jagex's latest update may encourage you to settle down in Gielinor, because RuneScape has just released its biggest housing update ever!

While players have been able to own and customise their own in-game houses in RuneScape for a while now, this update sees the construction skill cap raised to a whopping level 120. You'll also have access to even more useful features, such as the Teleport Nexus, more ways to store your gear and additional crafting stations.

Home improvements

You'll also be able to freely expand and shape the layout and rooms of your home, freely place furniture without using a grid and decorate with special trophies from key quests and bosses. You'll even be able to control the weather around your little slice of paradise with a Weather Vane, set the mood with the Music Box or use the Shroud system to make it look like your home is in another realm.

And on top of all that, this latest update allows you to own a home with up to five friends, which you can share and customise between yourselves. It's certainly better than just meeting up in the inn with your pals!

RuneScape certainly seems to have come a long way since I played back in the day. And if Jagex's 2026 roadmap of major overhauls is any indication, then RuneScape is set to be fresh and exciting for fans for many years yet.

But RuneScape isn't the only MMORPG available on mobile. If you're looking for other examples to play, or just want to check out the competition, then take a gander at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft!