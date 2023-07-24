Left to Survive is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a flurry of events

My.Games has just announced that the popular PvE shooter Left to Survive is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The title, which has been around since 2018, has garnered a lot of success over the years, hitting over 60 million downloads while maintaining an active player base of around 1.2 million active users.

The developers have planned quite an elaborate fifth-anniversary party in Left to Survive with a series of events. Players can picture the birthday bash as an exciting barbeque party, with multiple activities like construction events, birthday contests, flash codes, and a special zombie calendar.

All these quests will offer players with bucketloads of valuables that will prove essential on their journey forward. Towards the end of the event, players will also encounter a unique zombie alongside a brand new hero with quite a peculiar background.

Discussing their journey, Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of My.Games, said: “Since its launch, Left to Survive has shown great potential thanks to its well-implemented shooter gameplay and the project’s unique feature - the combination of a shooter with a fully-fledged base-building meta.”

“In combination with rich social and competitive mechanics, this allows for the formation of a large core of dedicated users who are ready to play the game for years. Another part of the success is the game’s active expansion to PC in addition to the iOS and Android platforms, which makes it available to a wider audience.”

Left to Survive’s anniversary event is already live and will remain available until July 31st. Check out the festivities yourself by downloading the game using your preferred link below. It is free-to-play and includes in-app purchases. You can also join the community of gamers by following the Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest happenings.