Left to Survive continues to rake in over $140M in revenue with 70 million installs

Better PvP and clan content coming soon

A whopping 70 million installs and over $140M in revenue

Two major events to look forward to this year

Expect a focus on PvP content

MY.GAMES is celebrating more than 70 million installs for Left to Survive, the studio's base-building shooter teeming with hordes of the undead. Now with over $140 million in revenue since the title was initially launched, the game is thanking its community for their love and support through the years with two major events this year and more content to look forward to.

In Left to Survive, you can expect to engage in exciting clan functionalities and PvP improvements this 2024. You'll need to make it through every day in a post-apocalyptic world using all kinds of weapons in your arsenal, with full cross-platform compatibility as well.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more cutthroat experiences on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best survival games on Android to get your fill?

"We're thrilled that Left to Survive continues to capture the hearts of players, and our commitment remains steadfast in delivering fresh, unique content to keep our community engaged. While we can't unveil all the details yet for what is coming this year, we're confident it will be immensely exciting for the players," says Dmitry Lyust, COO of Whalekit at MY.GAMES.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Left to Survive on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also give it a go on Steam.

You can join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.