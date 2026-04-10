SealM on Cross tier list (April 2026) - Choose the best class for you
| SealM on CROSS
It's always exciting to launch an MMORPG for the first time. You get to discover a new, vibrant world, talk with friendly NPCs, choose your class, fight monsters you've (probably) never seen before, and join a guild to meet other players. The same can be said for SealM on Cross.
In this colourful MMO with chibi-like graphics, you need to choose your very first class at the beginning of the adventure. You can then try out your character and opt for another one once you reach level 10, and our SealM on the Cross tier list will help you make the right choice.
Before even jumping into the heart of the action, you should check out our SealM on Cross beginner's guide. We've combined a few tips and tricks to help you enjoy a strong start to your adventure. We've also created a SealM on Cross codes list, so don't hesitate to redeem these codes to grab useful rewards.
Choosing a first class can be overwhelming if you're not used to the genre, especially since there are seven of them here. In our SealM on Cross tier list, we'll rank them all and explain their playstyles. So if you're wondering whether you should pick the Knight, the Jester, or the Priest, you're in the right place.
1
S+ Tier
The Mage and the Knight are on top of our SealM on Cross tier list for quite a few reasons, starting with the fact that they are both beginner-friendly. The Mage casts magic spells from a distance, so it's a safe pick for players who prefer to stay away from the heart of the battlefield. On the other hand, we have the Knight, which is a melee fighter but also a tank. It has a good mix of offense and defense, making it a versatile class.
Both of them are also strong DPS classes with high damage output, so they can be used for all kinds of content, whether PvE, PvP, or bosses. Finally, the Mage is perfect for farming mobs quickly thanks to its AoE fire and ice-based skills, and its good burst damage.
So, if you want a versatile class with a good balance between offense and defense, pick the Knight. If you want a strong DPS that can farm quickly and safely from a distance, pick the Mage.
2
S Tier
Next on our SealM on Cross tier list are the Warrior and the Hunter. Both classes are still pretty solid picks, just not as safe as the ones in the S+ tier.
The Warrior wields a two-handed sword and has the highest damage output in the game, as well as good burst damage. It is particularly useful against bosses since it can quickly deplete the enemy's HP bar, but it also lacks defense, unlike the Knight.
The Hunter is a long-range class that is all about speed and crowd control. It uses a slingshot to attack quickly and CC abilities to take the upper hand on the battlefield. However, its damage output is not as high as that of the Mage, another long-range class.
If you enjoy playing aggressively and rely on healing items, you can pick the Warrior. If you prefer to debuff enemies and then finish them off from a distance, the Hunter is your go-to.
3
A Tier
The Cleric and the Jester are both fun classes to play, but they are more situational and less powerful than others. If you want to play solo only, you should avoid them. However, if you plan to join a team and prefer a more support role, they can be just right for you.
You probably won't be surprised to discover that the Cleric is basically a healer. It uses a wide range of healing abilities, as well as buffs. But to do so, it needs to stay at close range, meaning its allies must protect it at all costs.
The Jester is an assassin, a long-range fighter using a dagger and unique songs to take down enemies. This class can prove useful in some team compositions, but its damage output is just too low to really shine in battle.
The Cleric is a perfect pick if you like to help your allies with healing and buffs, and the Jester can be a fun class to play within a group, but it won't carry you throughout the game.
4
B Tier
To end our SealM on Cross tier list, we have the Gourmet. It's probably the funniest class in the game, but it's too niche to be recommended.
The Gourmet is a long-range class that uses cooking tools to attack, such as a giant fork with a piece of meat. It's a debuffer class, which means it is only useful within a team and in PvP.
So if you want to play PvP only, and your team already has a DPS and a Support, you can pick this class for a fun playstyle.
And while you're here, why not check out our Magicmon World tier list and Fantamon: Idle RPG skill tier list?