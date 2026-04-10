SealM on Cross tier list (April 2026) - Choose the best class for you

It's always exciting to launch an MMORPG for the first time. You get to discover a new, vibrant world, talk with friendly NPCs, choose your class, fight monsters you've (probably) never seen before, and join a guild to meet other players. The same can be said for SealM on Cross.

In this colourful MMO with chibi-like graphics, you need to choose your very first class at the beginning of the adventure. You can then try out your character and opt for another one once you reach level 10, and our SealM on the Cross tier list will help you make the right choice.

Before even jumping into the heart of the action, you should check out our SealM on Cross beginner's guide. We've combined a few tips and tricks to help you enjoy a strong start to your adventure. We've also created a SealM on Cross codes list, so don't hesitate to redeem these codes to grab useful rewards.

Choosing a first class can be overwhelming if you're not used to the genre, especially since there are seven of them here. In our SealM on Cross tier list, we'll rank them all and explain their playstyles. So if you're wondering whether you should pick the Knight, the Jester, or the Priest, you're in the right place.