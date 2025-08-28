Destiny: Rising is now available for pre-download just prior to launch

Lightbearers, begin your legend

Pre-downloads are live worldwide with over 10 million pre-registrations

Early rewards include 200 free draws, exotic weapons, and crossover Destiny 2 emblems

Mobile brings Raids, Strikes, roguelike challenges, PvPvE, and expanded social activities

Destiny: Rising, the long-awaited mobile chapter in Bungie’s legendary universe, is finally within reach. Pre-downloads are live worldwide, allowing you to gear up for a launch that promises the best of classic Destiny with bold new ideas. And with more than 10 million pre-registrations, the sci-fi shooter arrives with an array of rewards for those who jump in early.

Those who log in at launch will immediately feel the generosity of Destiny: Rising’s opening salvo. Over 200 free draws, including at least 12,500 Lumia Leaves, a range of Exotic weapons, and the exclusive Exotic ornament, are all on offer. Complete the Bear the Light event, and you’ll also unlock an emblem redeemable for Destiny 2.

Destiny: Rising builds on the foundation that made the series iconic. Six-player Raids and three-player Strikes make the leap to mobile, reimagined for touchscreen-friendly gameplay. But this is more than a copy-paste of familiar features, as the team has added roguelike challenges, PvPvE encounters, and expanded social activities like Sparrow Racing, Clan Housing, and even Fishing.

Raids still remain central, beginning with a special Season 0 Week One Gauntlet event featuring special emblems and community-based rewards. Post that, the true competition will begin with the hardcore Season 1 Week One event, where players worldwide start at the same time and battle through secret mechanics for leaderboard glory and dynamic rewards.

Want to hear our thoughts? Here’s Will’s preview of Destiny: Rising! Outside the heat of battle, narrative remains a priority. Destiny: Rising dives into an untold era of the franchise’s lore, a time when humanity emerged from the Dark Age and the Iron Lords helped nurture a fragile hope. New Lightbearers, revived by Ghosts, rise to face alien threats and restore humanity’s place among the stars.

Rewards and progression have also been overhauled with accessibility in mind. Daily sign-in bonuses, a 14-day newcomer event, and milestone achievements now deliver meaningful Lumia Leaves and free draws, ensuring early players are well-supported. Lastly, systems like Pinnacle Energy and character growth have been reworked to feel more balanced.

Destiny: Rising releases on August 28th. Visit the official website for more information.