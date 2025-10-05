Last War Survival codes to boost your Heroes and troops
If your goal is to build a strong base and solidify your troops, these Last War Survival codes will earn you some diamonds, EXP and Hero shards.
I've played the game enough to know that you don't come across Legendary heroes easily, and with a little bit of luck, you can use some of the tickets you get from these codes to help you get one (or more!). You can also gain some diamonds and EXP Chests, both essential to your progress and army boosts.
I have also shared below how you can redeem them if you are unsure of the process.
So, without further ado, here are all the working codes in the game!
Active Last War Survival codesThere are no working codes for Last War Survival at the moment. As soon as they pop, we'll add them.
Expired codes
- LWDC400K - 300 Diamonds, 5 Hero EXP Chests, 1 Universal Legendary Hero Shard (expires October 31st, 2024)
- W8ww1WKIVC2W
- DlPLddCF9cxh
- Hno1OQ2KZyh1
- u1JqEMnh7d3l
- rG0ATyRBWgCK
- 6Fv6eM7JOQ9t
- wIClu5K6fTRF
- SWwTOQOcg7of
- FjyyLKiitVEX
- 0o4fhVV9Rs3G
- iRSzYgODAncl
- 7uEApiypGCFX
- yB7q3a6m1ZV0
- gKEQ7QcflQPL
- 8obO1QMzsTZw
- 46T55O6lzKcG
- BoWWeMHnaSbb
- JXLcRKJVRC1W
- q7i0SvHuTDq8
- p8vz1HLLFwXx
- hHs8ju5KCoKv
- TrZN4qWtys3A
- 9PlPljmC0PLj
How to redeem codes in Last War SurvivalTo redeem the codes, just follow these steps:
- Step 1: Head over to the official Last War Survival code redemption page.
- Step 2: Type in your User ID (Profile > Account > ID > copy the 16-digit code)
- Step 3: Hit the blue Login button once you enter your UID.
- Step 4: Type in your redemption code, and then select "Confirm".
How to get more codes?While Last War Survival codes are not usually released often, we are keeping an eye on the game's social media, like Facebook and Discord server which currently has over half a million players! We'll add new codes as soon as they are out, so you won't miss a single one!
Why are my codes not working?If you cannot seem to redeem a code that is supposedly working, make sure you type it exactly as shown. The codes are case-sensitive, and you must not have any additional characters (including spaces) when typing them.
After you're done with the redeem codes, take a look at the best heroes in Last War, as you don't want to waste resources on the wrong ones. We already covered some basic tips and tricks in our Last War Survival guide, as well, which will be extremely helpful to newbies.