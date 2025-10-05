Last War Survival codes to boost your Heroes and troops

If your goal is to build a strong base and solidify your troops, these Last War Survival codes will earn you some diamonds, EXP and Hero shards.

- Checked for new codes

I've played the game enough to know that you don't come across Legendary heroes easily, and with a little bit of luck, you can use some of the tickets you get from these codes to help you get one (or more!). You can also gain some diamonds and EXP Chests, both essential to your progress and army boosts.

I have also shared below how you can redeem them if you are unsure of the process.

So, without further ado, here are all the working codes in the game!

Active Last War Survival codes

Expired codes

LWDC400K - 300 Diamonds, 5 Hero EXP Chests, 1 Universal Legendary Hero Shard (expires October 31st, 2024)

- 300 Diamonds, 5 Hero EXP Chests, 1 Universal Legendary Hero Shard (expires October 31st, 2024) W8ww1WKIVC2W

DlPLddCF9cxh

Hno1OQ2KZyh1

u1JqEMnh7d3l

rG0ATyRBWgCK

6Fv6eM7JOQ9t

wIClu5K6fTRF

SWwTOQOcg7of

FjyyLKiitVEX

0o4fhVV9Rs3G

iRSzYgODAncl

7uEApiypGCFX

yB7q3a6m1ZV0

gKEQ7QcflQPL

8obO1QMzsTZw

46T55O6lzKcG

BoWWeMHnaSbb

JXLcRKJVRC1W

q7i0SvHuTDq8

p8vz1HLLFwXx

hHs8ju5KCoKv

TrZN4qWtys3A

9PlPljmC0PLj

There are no working codes for Last War Survival at the moment. As soon as they pop, we'll add them.

How to redeem codes in Last War Survival

Step 1 : Head over to the official Last War Survival code redemption page.

: Head over to the official Last War Survival code redemption page. Step 2 : Type in your User ID (Profile > Account > ID > copy the 16-digit code)

: Type in your (Profile > Account > ID > copy the 16-digit code) Step 3 : Hit the blue Login button once you enter your UID.

: Hit the blue button once you enter your UID. Step 4: Type in your redemption code, and then select "Confirm".

To redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

How to get more codes?

Why are my codes not working?

While Last War Survival codes are not usually released often, we are keeping an eye on the game's social media, like Facebook and Discord server which currently has over half a million players! We'll add new codes as soon as they are out, so you won't miss a single one!If you cannot seem to redeem a code that is supposedly working, make sure you type it exactly as shown. The codes are case-sensitive, and you must not have any additional characters (including spaces) when typing them.

After you're done with the redeem codes, take a look at the best heroes in Last War, as you don't want to waste resources on the wrong ones. We already covered some basic tips and tricks in our Last War Survival guide, as well, which will be extremely helpful to newbies.