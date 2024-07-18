Last War Survival Game guide - 7 tips to thrive

A list of 7 tips to help you succeed in the Last War Survival Game.

When the zombies rise, all of us will have to take our last stand against the undead and that's what you're doing quite literally in Last War Survival Game. Do you know all those ads on YouTube for games that look simple, flashy, and fun? And then you download them only to be met by disappointment and zero gratification? Well, Last War Survival Game is like that only that it delivers on its appearance and gameplay. What makes it better is that it adds more to it and expands on the formula to give this style of game a bit more… well, style.

The gameplay mimics those ads showing a soldier running down a path firing a weapon and then either running through power-up (or down) barriers or breaking barrels to get units, weapons, or strength. You start with some standard units but before long, you've got champions, leaders, veterans, and specialists leading the pack. You can build a base and recruit more powerful units to have a strong starting squad that will get even stronger as they level up and gather power-ups. It may look fast and easy at first, but you'll hit an undead wall hard and go down harder unless you start thinking strategically.