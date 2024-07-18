Last War Survival Game guide - 7 tips to thrive
| Last War:Survival Game
A list of 7 tips to help you succeed in the Last War Survival Game.
When the zombies rise, all of us will have to take our last stand against the undead and that's what you're doing quite literally in Last War Survival Game. Do you know all those ads on YouTube for games that look simple, flashy, and fun? And then you download them only to be met by disappointment and zero gratification? Well, Last War Survival Game is like that only that it delivers on its appearance and gameplay. What makes it better is that it adds more to it and expands on the formula to give this style of game a bit more… well, style.
The gameplay mimics those ads showing a soldier running down a path firing a weapon and then either running through power-up (or down) barriers or breaking barrels to get units, weapons, or strength. You start with some standard units but before long, you've got champions, leaders, veterans, and specialists leading the pack. You can build a base and recruit more powerful units to have a strong starting squad that will get even stronger as they level up and gather power-ups. It may look fast and easy at first, but you'll hit an undead wall hard and go down harder unless you start thinking strategically.
1
Tip #1 - Track your Unit Power Levels
Once you get your first heroes, the power-ups in the levels will start to take on a very different form. Some of the barrels will be power-ups specifically tailored to one of your heroes. Upon breaking them, your hero's power will increase by one level until it reaches max. While it may sound tempting to make your favourite hero the strongest on the field, levels are much shorter than they might look. So, rather than focusing on powering one specific hero, try to spread the power across your party. It also helps to guide your squad to avoid unnecessary power-ups so that they don't get rolled over for massive damage.
2
Tip #2 - Recruit, Recruit, and Recruit
Even though this game looks like it might be about building an army of various squads of units, the fact is that it's not. It's all about the heroes and you'll get multiple chances to recruit them so make use of them. If you don't feel like hiring specific heroes with real money, you can progress through the story missions to unlock solid heroes as well as gather tons of recruit tickets. Completing levels and tasks will earn you fives if not tens of tickets that you can then spam in the Tavern for a decent chance at high-level and rare heroes.
3
Tip #3 - Have a Balanced Squad
Your main army consists of five slots where you can put five different heroes to take into every kind of level. The heroes can be of various shapes and sizes from infantry to armoured vehicles, and even helicopters. However, don't let their looks fool you, each one plays a crucial role: Defense, Offense, and Support. With five slots, you can put together a balanced and stable squad with tough units leading the squad, while those with firepower and support abilities support them from a secure position.
4
Tip #4 - Burn through your Tasks
Like with other such games, there are so many missions and tasks to complete. You'll have a screen that's constantly filled with icons and markers trying to grab your attention. Among all that chaos, you should be drawn mainly to the bottom left Task tab that glows green when complete and grey when pending. By tapping on it, you'll be taken right to where you need to be to complete it, sometimes even getting it started for you. Even without the task tab, you can just start doing things like missions, raids, upgrades, and more. Pretty soon you'll amass a bunch of extra rewards and currencies to spend at your leisure.
5
Tip #5 - Always be Building and Upgrading
Your base may start small and empty but playing the game will quickly lead you to establish things like farms and mines to generate resources. Not only that, but almost every activity you complete will generate resources, items, and even gems which can help speed things up regularly. If you see a building in disrepair or one that's still on a lower level, click on it to start the building or upgrade process. You'll be limited in how much you can do either if you don't have premium access and each with start to take longer the further you progress. As such, always have one going on in the background or before you put the game down.
6
Tip #6 - Don't spread Level-Ups too thin
As you start to get more heroes, you may have a desire to make sure they all level up at the same time to keep your power level consistent, but that's a trap. Decide on the heroes that work for you and pour your points and resources into them. This will save you resources in the long run so that if and when you hit a tough level, you'll have some level-up points in reserve to sink into your main squad while you work toward upgrading the HQ so you can increase the level cap. The same goes for any gear and items that you equip to them.
7
Tip #7 - Travel the World
Once you start to make some decent progress in the main missions, you'll unlock the Radar. This will let you scan and contact other survivors across the world. You should frequently check in with the Radar readout so that you can pick up additional resources and units that can help with base production or increase your army's power. Just make sure that you have the units and time to spare to send your team on longer missions, but just like with building and upgrading, you'll have limited time and slots to gather what you mean and profit.
That's the complete Last War Survival Game guide. Since you're clearly a fan, we have compiled a list of the finest zombie games on Android. Take a look if you are eager to find a new scare.