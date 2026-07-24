Last Furry Survival tier list (July 2026) - Choose the right hero for the job
| Last Furry Survival
Sometimes the best heroes are obvious; others, it's a bit trickier. So we've created this Last Furry Survival tier list to clear up any doubt.
Do you know what makes a survival game worth playing? Other than the survival aspect, I mean... It's the heroes. If the heroes have character, then everything else quickly falls into place. Such is the case with Last Furry Survival, where you have to do exactly that: survive.
You're trying to find refuge in a toxic world, and slowly rebuild, while accommodating new characters/refugees. It's all fun and games at the start, but soon enough you'll realise you can't really get past that one pesky enemy, and that's where the heroes of the story come into play.
To help you deal with the enemies, I've created a Last Furry Survival tier list, where I ranked every single hero you can currently recruit.
About the tier listOf course, we have the best heroes (mainly the SSRs) in the top tier, since they can single-handedly deal with most enemies. A little bit of support helps, of course, but if you manage to get your hands on any of them, you're good.
Next up is the A tier, where we have heroes that you're more than likely familiar with - you've played with them from the beginning (like Chloe), and they're good - but not the best.
In the last two tiers, I've listed heroes that I don't particularly recommend, but if you have nothing better to play, they will get the job done - to an extent, at least.
Of course, we also have a list of Last Furry Survival codes, which you should go ahead and claim because they will give you some free recruit tickets, and you know what that means: free heroes!
Last Furry Survival tier list
|Tier
|Hero name
|S
|Grant, Naira, Safi, Luna, Gus, Harry, River
|A
|Chloe, Bronson, Martha, Cyan, Miriel
|B
|Tani, Riley, Viksha
|C
|Sylvie, Logan, Amanda, Carlotta
Chloe
Chloe is the hero you first encounter when you start playing. She is an SR, but she is mighty strong. She can deal a lot of burst damage with her Fatal Aim, and once you get her Quick Shot, she will be able to deal more damage consistently.
With her Expedition skills, Alert Horn and Fire Guidance, she will boost all troops' damage and also reduce their damage taken. She is an excellent all-rounder, so she's worth upgrading and using.
Grant
Grant is the Guardian hero that packs a punch (literally and figuratively). He excels at punching enemies, and his punches deal lots of damage - at least, for a Guardian. He has AoE damage, but his defenses are also pretty high. In short, he's a tank who deals damage like a DPS hero.
His Expedition skills boost troop damage and attack, which is really good - it'll help a lot in Expedition if you can get him relatively early on (if you're lucky), because his Majestic Presence will boost the damage of all troops every 4 rounds.
Miriel
Even though she is an SR hero, Miriel is quite unique. She is a healer and a DPS. Her Gentle Protection will heal all allies and boost their ATK, while her Faith Barrier will grant her a shield. She's an excellent support for any team, hands down.
Her Expedition skills are okay-ish - she will buff the troops' HP with her Benevolent Echo and also boost their attack with the Hope Delivery passive. All in all, she is a solid hero to have.
And that wraps up our Last Furry Survival tier list. We've also covered plenty of other games too. For example, we also have a Dawn Gods tier list and Dragon Village 3 tier list.