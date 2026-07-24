Last Furry Survival tier list (July 2026) - Choose the right hero for the job

Sometimes the best heroes are obvious; others, it's a bit trickier. So we've created this Last Furry Survival tier list to clear up any doubt.

Do you know what makes a survival game worth playing? Other than the survival aspect, I mean... It's the heroes. If the heroes have character, then everything else quickly falls into place. Such is the case with Last Furry Survival, where you have to do exactly that: survive.

You're trying to find refuge in a toxic world, and slowly rebuild, while accommodating new characters/refugees. It's all fun and games at the start, but soon enough you'll realise you can't really get past that one pesky enemy, and that's where the heroes of the story come into play.

To help you deal with the enemies, I've created a Last Furry Survival tier list, where I ranked every single hero you can currently recruit.

About the tier list

Of course, we have the best heroes (mainly the SSRs) in the top tier, since they can single-handedly deal with most enemies. A little bit of support helps, of course, but if you manage to get your hands on any of them, you're good.

Next up is the A tier, where we have heroes that you're more than likely familiar with - you've played with them from the beginning (like Chloe), and they're good - but not the best.

In the last two tiers, I've listed heroes that I don't particularly recommend, but if you have nothing better to play, they will get the job done - to an extent, at least.

Of course, we also have a list of Last Furry Survival codes, which you should go ahead and claim because they will give you some free recruit tickets, and you know what that means: free heroes!

Last Furry Survival tier list