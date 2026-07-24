Foretales, the story-driven card game, is available for free this week on the Epic Games Store

Foretales is available for free on the Epic Games Store until July 30th

You play as a thief trying to stop the end of the world

It sports a beautiful art style and boasts a soundtrack from the Rayman Legends composer

The Epic Games Store has been on something of a roll recently. With the exception of Construction Simulator 3 (shudders), they've given away some great stuff for free, with TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Princess Farmer being recent examples. And this week brings another tantalising prospect with Foretales, available for free until July 30th.

First launched in 2025 on mobile, Foretales tells the story of a thief named Volepain who has visions of the end of the world. And that's no good for somebody who likes to pinch things. To keep the thievery dream alive, then, you'll have to put a stop to whatever forces threaten our anthropomorphic hero's very existence.

Or not. There are multiple story lines to uncover here, with various branching paths to travel down. It all plays out using card-based mechanics, with each conflict having various methods of resolution. You can choose diplomacy, stealth or direct combat if subtlety isn't a trait you appreciate.

Written in the cards

It all looks absolutely lovely too with a delightful hand-painted art style. And despite that serious premise, it seems there's some levity to be found in Foretales. After all, you don't have cutesy animal characters if you're going to be too serious. Oh, sorry, Watership Down, I didn't see you there.

Alongside looking great, everything is fully voiced, and the soundtrack was made by Christoph Héral. If you don't know the name, that's the chap who worked on Rayman Legends, which had absolutely fantastic music, so my expectations are high.

If you can't get the Epic Games Store for mobile or your region, or simply oppose its existence for whatever reason, you can grab Foretales from the App Store or Google Play. There, it's a premium game that costs $4.99 or your local equivalent. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.