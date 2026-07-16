Dragon Village 3 tier list (July 2026) - From mid-tier to legendary dragons, ranked

Master your elemental affinities to build the best dragon squad in our Dragon Village 3 tier list.

Who knew that taming and raising your own dragons would be so much fun? From a mere hatchling to a massive beast, it's an entire process that takes time, effort, investment and of course, failure.

You will end up investing in some mid-tier dragons at the start, but it's just the way it is. You won't get any Legendary dragons until a little bit later on, so don't worry. That's normal.

I've divided our Dragon Village 3 tier list into tiers from S+, which has the best dragons in the game, all the way to C tier, which has the dragons that are not worth your resources.

Bear in mind that it all depends on the enemy you're facing. You can't go facing an enemy whose element your dragon is weak against, so always remember to swap them out depending on who you're fighting.

Complete Dragon Village 3 tier list

Tier Dragon S+ Darknix, God Dragon, Non, Florea, Angel Jr, Centura, Fides, Lichmond, Lightning Dragon, Power Dragon, Plumos, Paruparu, Dragon Slayer, Flamber, Shadow Dragon, Aila, Black Dragon, White Dragon, Toddletomtom S Lucio, Crevasse, Selora, Citael, Obex, Tiamat, Granos, Characen, Dreaden, Slime Dragon, Alien Dragon, Seere, Wonder Dragon, Cupid, Nebula, Lunera, Centipede Dragon, Rafael, Egg Dragon, Black Armor, Poison River, Hell Dragon, Jujak A Frost Dragon, Mummy Dragon, Mist Dragon, Fairy Dragon, Henes, Ninja Dragon, White Thunder Dragon, Splender, Blue Firetail, Cloud Dragon, Tumpy, Sharp Tail, Six-Leg Horn, Pink Bell, Liberte, Zephyros, Enturas, Popomo, Firetail B Griptor, Pierrot Dragon, Goldie, Witch Dragon, Cat Dragon, Liso, Baal, Kleptos, Lagtail, Skeleton Dragon, Spicy, Haze, Taabire, Lakion, Fat, Dragonoid, Beleth, Blue Dragon, Applecheek, Frog Dragon, Rupia, Shark Dragon, Hyeonmu, Patroa, Afrit, Ignis, Taros C Serpent Dragon, Solar Dragon, Dilrang, Emerald Dragon, Thunderbolt Dragon, Blue Lightning Dragon, Mustard Hammer, Scorpion Dragon, Mushroom Dragon, Leaf Dragon, Mud Dragon, Knight Dragon, Totem Dragon, Typhoon Dragon, Swamp Dragon, Phoenix Dragon, Lava Dragon, Siamese Dragon, Magnello, Goblin Dragon, Lamb Dragon, Nox, Ilios, Blue Thunder, Rock Dragon, Iron Dragon, Wind Dragon, Aqua Dragon, Fire Dragon

On the following pages, you can find out more about some of the best Legendary dragons in DV3!

Also, don't miss the latest Dragon Village 3 codes - you can get some extra Draw Tickets to help you summon some dragons.