Dragon Village 3 tier list (July 2026) - From mid-tier to legendary dragons, ranked
| Dragon Village 3
Master your elemental affinities to build the best dragon squad in our Dragon Village 3 tier list.
Who knew that taming and raising your own dragons would be so much fun? From a mere hatchling to a massive beast, it's an entire process that takes time, effort, investment and of course, failure.
You will end up investing in some mid-tier dragons at the start, but it's just the way it is. You won't get any Legendary dragons until a little bit later on, so don't worry. That's normal.
I've divided our Dragon Village 3 tier list into tiers from S+, which has the best dragons in the game, all the way to C tier, which has the dragons that are not worth your resources.
Bear in mind that it all depends on the enemy you're facing. You can't go facing an enemy whose element your dragon is weak against, so always remember to swap them out depending on who you're fighting.
Complete Dragon Village 3 tier list
|Tier
|Dragon
|S+
|Darknix, God Dragon, Non, Florea, Angel Jr, Centura, Fides, Lichmond, Lightning Dragon, Power Dragon, Plumos, Paruparu, Dragon Slayer, Flamber, Shadow Dragon, Aila, Black Dragon, White Dragon, Toddletomtom
|S
|Lucio, Crevasse, Selora, Citael, Obex, Tiamat, Granos, Characen, Dreaden, Slime Dragon, Alien Dragon, Seere, Wonder Dragon, Cupid, Nebula, Lunera, Centipede Dragon, Rafael, Egg Dragon, Black Armor, Poison River, Hell Dragon, Jujak
|A
|Frost Dragon, Mummy Dragon, Mist Dragon, Fairy Dragon, Henes, Ninja Dragon, White Thunder Dragon, Splender, Blue Firetail, Cloud Dragon, Tumpy, Sharp Tail, Six-Leg Horn, Pink Bell, Liberte, Zephyros, Enturas, Popomo, Firetail
|B
|Griptor, Pierrot Dragon, Goldie, Witch Dragon, Cat Dragon, Liso, Baal, Kleptos, Lagtail, Skeleton Dragon, Spicy, Haze, Taabire, Lakion, Fat, Dragonoid, Beleth, Blue Dragon, Applecheek, Frog Dragon, Rupia, Shark Dragon, Hyeonmu, Patroa, Afrit, Ignis, Taros
|C
|Serpent Dragon, Solar Dragon, Dilrang, Emerald Dragon, Thunderbolt Dragon, Blue Lightning Dragon, Mustard Hammer, Scorpion Dragon, Mushroom Dragon, Leaf Dragon, Mud Dragon, Knight Dragon, Totem Dragon, Typhoon Dragon, Swamp Dragon, Phoenix Dragon, Lava Dragon, Siamese Dragon, Magnello, Goblin Dragon, Lamb Dragon, Nox, Ilios, Blue Thunder, Rock Dragon, Iron Dragon, Wind Dragon, Aqua Dragon, Fire Dragon
On the following pages, you can find out more about some of the best Legendary dragons in DV3!
Also, don't miss the latest Dragon Village 3 codes - you can get some extra Draw Tickets to help you summon some dragons.
1
Darknix
Darknix hits that sweet spot between raw power and utility, which is why players treat it like an S+ tier dragon. It’s a Dark element dragon built for damage. Even in short fights, Darknix ramps up quickly, and its survivability is surprisingly solid for something that (allegedly) plays like a glass cannon.
What really makes Darknix feel unfair is how easily it fits into any team. He basically melts bosses and anything it goes up against. It doesn’t rely on niche conditions or specific matchups most of the time, which is why he's so good.
2
God Dragon
God Dragon is one of those dragons that instantly feels legendary the moment you look at its kit. It’s built around Light element power, massive stat scaling, and skills that hit like divine judgment. What makes it stand out is how effortlessly it controls the flow of battle. It has strong attacks, and its survivability is far above what most high-damage dragons get.
Its S+ tier reputation comes from how well it handles every situation. Boss fights, arena battles, and of course, dungeons. God Dragon brings heavy burst damage and consistency, which makes fights feel easier just by having it on your side.
3
Alien Dragon
Alien Dragon is a quirky but surprisingly punchy Dream / Lightning hybrid that leans heavily into fast, aggressive play. With high ATK, SPD and average RES, it hits hard, even for an Epic. Its kit leans toward burst damage with a bit of trickiness, giving it that “cosmic wildcard” feeling the species is known for.
It is strong, and it can take on anything if it's properly upgraded. Just make sure you give it a good Orb.
Now that you've got your Dragons in order, how about sorting your rankings for something else - our Star Sailors tier list and Dawn Gods tier list, for instance?