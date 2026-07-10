Dawn Gods tier list (July 2026)
You might be wondering about the best heroes in Dawn Gods, you don't have to for much longer. This Dawn Gods tier list ranks every single one of them, from best to worst, so regardless of rarity, you'll know exactly which ones to invest in.
I've not divided them by rarity, because let's be honest - who even uses A-rarity or below heroes? (That's right, nobody!)
So, while I ranked all of the A-rarity and below in the C-tier, the S- and SS-rarity heroes are ranked based on their end-game prowess.
About this Dawn Gods tier listIn this tier list, I've shared the best heroes you could get, from Hera, one of the best supports at the moment, to Ourea, an outstanding tank that also has a decent amount of damage in his kit.
As per usual, the best heroes will be placed in the S+ tier, while the ones that are not worth investing a dime in will be placed in the C tier.
Regardless of who you use, you'll want to redeem these Dawn Gods codes to help upgrade your heroes a little bit quicker.
The best heroes?Some of the best heroes are SS rarity, which also makes them some of the most difficult heroes to acquire. While you could get an SS Hades from your first purchase rewards, not everybody will decide to spend money on Dawn Gods, so it might still be a while before acquiring an SS.
That's why you should consider using something that falls "in the middle", so you can still have steady progress in the game despite not having any SS rarity heroes (yet).
Dawn Gods tier list
|Tier
|Hero name
|S+
|Anubis, Remiel, Hel, Hera, Frigg, Michael, Zeus, Athena, Coeus, Fenrir, Juno, Ourea, Chiron, Pandora
|S
|Hades, Cain, Mars, Oceanus, Pontus, Siren, Sariel, Jormungandr, Samael, Belphegor, Minotaur, Abaddon, Odin, Lucifer, Ares
|A
|Raphael, Thor, Uriel, Hephaestus, Molten Demon, Dracula, Loki, Prometheus, Flame Lord, Hestia, Flora, Nasus, Heimdall, Poseidon, Tethys, Frost Queen, Freya, Valkyrie, Medusa, Vassago, Diana, Pan
|B
|Ymir, Menes, Doris, Aurora, Vidar, Aqua, Joan, Cleopatra, Scorpion Emperor, Musica, Tyr, Luna, Tauren Chieftain
|C
|Wood Felbeast, Wood Demon, Siren, Water Felbeast, Flame Felbeast, Fire Demon, Light Felbeast, Dark Felbeast, Eileen, Cliona, Ice Mage, Mountain King, Night Wizard, Siegfried, Magical Girl, Light Priestess, Necromancer, Death Knight
Anubis
Anubis is a Dark Support who is not only a solid buffer but also a healer. He can also debuff the opponents, making him a jack of all trades. Anubis is a good fit for any team, mainly in PvP.
His Passive skill, Soul Purify, will dispel a non-curse debuff from 3 allies, which makes him a must-have. If you upgrade him and get this skill to max, Anubis is going to be the absolute best support in Dawn Gods.
Hel
Hel has a similar skill to Pandora's - she can apply Curse, but when upgraded, she can also reduce the damage dealt by the enemies. Hel might be a simple Dark Mage, but on her skill Hell of Death, she has a chance to restore HP to herself, which makes her a pretty good hero to rely upon.
Hel's kit scales directly with her ATK, so you want to give her as much as possible, from equipment passives as well. Once you unlock her Divine Weapon, Corruption Jade, Hel will become unstoppable.
Pandora
I ranked Pandora as S+ tier because her kit is insanely good for an S-rarity hero. She is a Dark Mage who can apply curses on the enemy, which makes them take increased damage. She has good synergy with other heroes that can apply Curse, since her Feast of Bones can detonate the Curse on the targets.
With her Passive, she has additional chances of inflicting Curse on her targets, making her a really good DPS/Support to have on basically any team (as long as she has additional sources of Curse).
And that concludes our Dawn Gods tier list. If you're playing anything else at the moment, chances are we've covered that too. For example, we also have an Illusion Connect: Re tier list and a Star Sailors tier list.