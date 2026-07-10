Dawn Gods tier list (July 2026)

You might be wondering about the best heroes in Dawn Gods, you don't have to for much longer. This Dawn Gods tier list ranks every single one of them, from best to worst, so regardless of rarity, you'll know exactly which ones to invest in.

I've not divided them by rarity, because let's be honest - who even uses A-rarity or below heroes? (That's right, nobody!)

So, while I ranked all of the A-rarity and below in the C-tier, the S- and SS-rarity heroes are ranked based on their end-game prowess.

About this Dawn Gods tier list

In this tier list, I've shared the best heroes you could get, from Hera, one of the best supports at the moment, to Ourea, an outstanding tank that also has a decent amount of damage in his kit.

As per usual, the best heroes will be placed in the S+ tier, while the ones that are not worth investing a dime in will be placed in the C tier.

Regardless of who you use, you'll want to redeem these Dawn Gods codes to help upgrade your heroes a little bit quicker.

The best heroes?

Some of the best heroes are SS rarity, which also makes them some of the most difficult heroes to acquire. While you could get an SS Hades from your first purchase rewards, not everybody will decide to spend money on Dawn Gods, so it might still be a while before acquiring an SS.

That's why you should consider using something that falls "in the middle", so you can still have steady progress in the game despite not having any SS rarity heroes (yet).

Dawn Gods tier list