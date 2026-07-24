Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is revamping itself with a new global unified service and a bunch of level boosts

A proper Evermore overhaul

New One Universe, One Journey server

Growth support and migration boosts available

Exchange Crown Fund Tickets for extra goodies

It seems like Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is going through a major makeover, as Netmarble has just launched a new global unified service for it. The “One Universe, One Journey” theme is ushering in a new era, so to speak, for Soul Divers in Evermore, especially since it seems like there'll be new growth content and migration support programs for old and new players alike.

It still looks a tad confusing to me, but according to what I've seen from the community on Reddit, this is apparently a bit of a revamp in that NFT-related features are being removed. So, the old "version" of the RPG is being shut down, and this new version - with a unified server - will be the new official version.

To help everyone migrate, the Crown Fund service will offer rewards for players based on their highest Combat Power achieved. You can use Crown Fund Tickets in the Crown Fund Ticket Shop, and score useful items that'll help with your growth.

As for fast-tracking level-ups, the Adventurer’s Journey offers guided missions as well as a Boosting Field where you can reach Level 200 quicker than usual via a new dungeon with an EXP boost.

And if you're new to the whole thing, the Rookie Adventurer’s Special Power Up lets you earn points depending on your playtime. You can then use these to redeem power-ups like boosted gear and Familiars. All this comes on top of a 14-day event where up to 3,000 Crown Fund Tickets will be up for grabs.

While there's been a lot of talk about how Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds has evolved since it was first launched - and it's not always a positive thing - it's nice to see that Netmarble is doing something to entice people to come back. But if you have more questions (I know I do), you can take a look at the new forum for more info!



