Dark War Survival codes (May 2026) - Time to turn the tide of war against the undead

Make the most of the light and save the human race with our Dark War Survival codes.

Picture this: you and your team are barely keeping one step ahead of a zombie horde when you reach an old bonfire. Since zombies fear the light, igniting it buys you time. As luck would have it, the bonfire is at the centre of a run-down camp.

Dark War Survival is a 4X strategy during the zombie apocalypse. With human civilisation on the brink, you’ll need to transform a rundown town into a safe haven. To do so, you’ll need to train heroes to fight, collect valuable resources, and reconstruct and upgrade structures to house and protect your budding civilisation. Thankfully, you can often nab precious resources for free by redeeming Dark War Survival codes that the developers release periodically.

Active Dark War Survival codes

Expired

DARK2026

DWAPRIL26

DWDCH6C9

DWDC100KK

DWDC2G5T

DWDC7K9S

DWDCSSL2

DWFB185KHIT

DWDC100KK

WELCOMEDWDC

WELCOMEDWFB

How to redeem Dark War Survival codes

Step 1: Launch the game and tap the profile icon in the upper left corner

Launch the game and tap the profile icon in the upper left corner Step 2: Tap Settings, then tap CopyID to copy your user ID

Tap Settings, then tap CopyID to copy your user ID Step 3: Open your web browser and go to the Dark War Survival gift code redemption page

Open your web browser and go to the Dark War Survival gift code redemption page Step 4: Paste your user ID into the top text box and tap login

Paste your user ID into the top text box and tap login Step 5: Type or copy and paste an active gift code into the textbox and tap confirm

Type or copy and paste an active gift code into the textbox and tap confirm Step 6: If the code is still valid, the rewards will be added to your account

There are currently no active gift codes. Check back soon!

If you have trouble getting one to work, check for typos and extra spaces. Bear in mind that some simply have expiration dates, while others have a specific number of times players can redeem them before they become invalid. To avoid missing out on a new one, it's best to enter it as soon as possible.

To keep up with all the latest, just bookmark this page and check back often, as we update our lists frequently. If you enjoy surviving the apocalypse in Dark War Survival, be sure to check out our Dark War Survival Hero Tier list and Tips and Tricks guide.

And for more free stuff, how about taking a look at our Magic Chess: Go Go redeem codes and War and Magic codes too?