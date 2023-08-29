Language Adventure is a language learning game with stop-motion animation, with a Kickstarter campaign beginning September 4th

Indie developer Chris Mitchell has announced an upcoming stop-motion language learning game aptly titled "Language Adventure", which will be launching on Kickstarter on September 4th. The game offers a vibrant and very distinct art style that aims to help learners get a better grasp of languages but with a fun little twist.

In Language Adventure, players of all ages can look forward to navigating a stop-motion point-and-click game where they'll have to learn to communicate with an alien that crash-lands on Earth. As luck would have it, the alien crash lands on your garden, so it's up to you to discover how to communicate and help them get home.

As for the gameplay, you'll interact with a variety of items and NPCs while solving logic puzzles across a small town. The game is pretty much hand-crafted, with everything hand-made and filmed in the developer's living room. The planned languages include English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Based on the trailer, the scenes look absolutely adorable, and everything seems created with such meticulous detail. If you're eager to get your hands on it, you can add Language Adventure to your wishlist on Steam at the moment, but it will soon be available on iOS, Android, and on the Nintendo Switch as well.

There's no word on the official release date just yet, but you can help make the game a reality by supporting it on its Kickstarter campaign. You can also head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of followers on Facebook for more info.