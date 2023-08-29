Delta Force: Hawk Ops, the new revival of the classic FPS franchise, offers a full reveal trailer after being announced a few days ago

After being announced only a short while ago, the mobile relaunch of the legendary classic FPS franchise Delta Force, now titled Delta Force: Hawk Ops, has revealed its first trailer as part of the recently hosted Gamescon 2023. This trailer shows off more of what you can expect from this new free-to-play tactical shooter that’s looking to reignite the once-incredible property that was Delta Force.

Delta Force is one of those games that even your own father might recognize, with the first one having been released all the way back in 1998 with its first entry. It featured tactical and slow-paced shooter gameplay that saw you taking on cautious engagements with a variety of nameless goons in a wide amount of different militaristic warzone locations.

Now, Hawk Ops is looking to bring back the tense gameplay of the franchise, but this time is more dialled in on our pocket devices. It’s set to feature single-player and multiplayer modes alike, though the multiplayer aspect is definitely the primary focus here.

We’ve only really got solid details on multiplayer, with the knowledge that the main game mode is going to act somewhat as an extraction shooter where you and two other operators will dive into dangerous locations and secure loot that you then must escape with alive. The other mode is your more traditional Battlefield-esque big map combat with vehicles and capture points galore. There are four different classes on offer, each specializing in different things such as sniping or healing, the usual suspects.

The trailer featured above does show that these classes will have unique abilities as well, so this is also somewhat of a class-based shooter, which is a bit surprising given how grounded the series previously was, but modernity comes for us all eventually.

If you’re excited to see in what ways exactly this new take on the franchise will look like, you can check out the official website linked above!