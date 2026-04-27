Lands of Jail - All you need to know about its King of Fighters XV Collab

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Rock the jailhouse

The King of Fighters is known for taking no prisoners, but some of its best-known combatants will be doing exactly that in their next mobile outing, a special collaboration event in Eworld Game’s hit prison management simulation, Lands of Jail.

Series icons Omega Rugal, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui will take centre stage in the Lands of Jail x The King of Fighters XV Collab, which will run for three whole months. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting crossover showcase.

Ward off a new threat

In Lands of Jail, you take on the role of warden in a world where crime has run rampant and the world’s worst criminals have to be banished to a prison island that you oversee.

As if you didn’t have enough on your plate with that to contend with, in the King of Fighters XV Collab, a mysterious clone syndicate has arrived on the Isle of the Banished to turn it into their own gladiatorial arena, in the hope of unearthing the world’s deadliest fighters.

They have set up a cloning lab on the island and are using it to amass an army using the DNA of master martial artists, called the Mirror Legion.

The force in the shadows and his their clone army are sure to be the greatest threat Lands of Jail wardens have faced, but they won’t have to tackle it alone. Iconic characters from the King of Fighters roster, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, and Omega Rugal, will be along to serve as the backbone to the force players will assemble to take on the clone nasties.

Fight the power

During the crossover event, Lands of Jail fans can still enjoy the same comic-style art and gritty prison management as before, except this time it comes with a King of Fighters twist.

The collaboration blends RPG mechanics with the game’s core simulation gameplay, and throughout the event, players will be lavished with login rewards to get them combat ready.

In addition, there will be exclusive Battle Pass missions and mini-games running throughout the event to help players further level up, and randomly refreshed Daily Missions to jump into during the first week of the collaboration, with yet more rewards to earn.

During week two, the Seize Orochi's Power activity will kick off, giving players the chance to complete Intel Missions to unlock detection devices for locating Orochi-absorbing statues in the wilderness, which Wardens can seize for rewards within.

If you’re new to Lands of Jail, it’s available to download for free on Google Play and the App Store ahead of the King of Fighters XV Collab, which smacks down on 27th April and runs until 27th July.

You can also keep track of all of Lands of Jail’s latest updates by following the game’s official Facebook and Discord channels.