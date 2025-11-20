Apex Girls codes (November 2025) - Over 200 of them are active
| Apex Girls
Okay, you want some Apex Girls codes, and I hear you. Since it's super popular in Japan, it turns out the global version of Apex Girls can also use the codes released over there, so I've compiled a list of all of them!
Consider yourself warned - there are over 200 active codes, so prepare an hour in advance to redeem them all. Through these Apex Girls codes, you'll get your hands on plenty of Spin Tickets, Diamonds, but also Echo Permits that will let you summon your favourite Stellaris.
Active Apex Girls codesThese are all of the working codes for Apex Girls at the moment:
- 202511 (expires December 14th) (new!)
- G250511
- AGM36
- gift240714
- Twitter240628
- AGM47
- gift240811
- AGM12
- shouman2025
- G241027
- tanabata2024
- AGM23
- Twitter240726
- AGM44
- X241101
- G241229
- AGM05
- gift240519
- AGM15
- AGM27
- G250323
- Twitter240614
- shoukan2025
- AGM32
- X250523
- gift240602
- AGM51
- X241206
- Twitter240705
- AGM09
- G250209
- AGM18
- gift240721
- X250321
- AG0405
- AGM41
- G250406
- twitter240816
- kodomo2025
- AGM30
- gift240825
- AGM57
- X241025
- AGM22
- G241110
- gift240616
- AGM08
- Twitter240621
- AGM35
- G250112
- AGM49
- X250131
- gift240915
- AGM14
- shubun2024
- G241124
- AGM28
- Twitter240607
- AGM43
- X250207
- gift240707
- AGM11
- G250330
- AGM53
- twitter240830
- AG0412
- X241129
- AGM20
- G241006
- AGM33
- gift240901
- Twitter240719
- AGM45
- X250404
- AGM07
- G250202
- AGM25
- twitter240906
- gift240512
- AGM39
- X241213
- G241215
- AGM16
- Twitter240927
- AGM50
- gift240804
- AGM29
- G250413
- AGM06
- twitter240823
- X250117
- AGM42
- gift240623
- AGM21
- G241020
- AGM34
- Twitter240712
- AGM54
- X250425
- AGM13
- gift240918
- AGM48
- G250216
- AGM17
- twitter240913
- X241108
- AGM26
- gift240630
- AGM40
- G250105
- AGM52
- X250314
- AGM10
- Twitter240503
- AGM46
- gift240728
- AG100
- X241004
- G241103
- AGM31
- Twitter240510
- AGM55
- X250502
- AGM19
- G250420
- AGM37
- twitter240920
- X241220
- AGM24
- Twitter240531
- AGM58
- G241208
- AG140
- X250124
- AGM38
- gift240908
- AG777
- G250223
- AGM59
- X241122
- Twitter240517
- AGM56
- G250427
- X250411
- AG888
- gift240526
- G241117
- X241018
- G250504
- twitter240809
- X250221
- G241013
- X250418
- twitter240802
- G250119
- X250328
- G241201
- X241227
- G250126
- X250516
- G250309
- X250103
- G250316
- X241115
- G250302
- X250110
- G241222
- X250228
- G250518
- X250307
- G250525
- x250509
- AG2025DC
- boushu2024
- bunka2024
- CalamityBreaker
- chichinohi2024
- daikan2025
- geshi2024
- hahanohi2024
- hahanohi2025
- hakuro2024
- HB2025
- HW2024
- HWE2024
- kanro2024
- keichitsu2025
- keirou2024
- kenkoku2025
- kenpou2024
- kenpou2025
- kinrou2024
- kodomo2024
- love2025
- MechaAdvance
- midori2024
- midori2025
- MirageStart
- oomisoka2024
- PGcommanders
- rikka2024
- rikka2025
- risshun2025
- rittou2024
- seijin2025
- seimei2025
- shosho2024
- Soukou2024
- sports2024
- shouman2024
- shousetsu2024
- shousho2024
- shouwa2025
- shunbun2025
- twitter240524
- umi2024
- usui2025
- WD2025
- XM2024
- XME2024
- yama2024
- kokuu2025
- StellarisGift
- SurvivorsRescue
- taisetsu2024
- taisho2024
- Touji2024
Expired codes
- LJBBSXU3
- AGHalloween2025 (expires November 6th)
- CFMAJEJQ (expires October 8th)
- LJMS2CJ8 (expires September 11th)
- BWGXGALX (expires August 10th)
- LJEF8BJL (expires July 31st)
- 1anniv
How to redeem codes in Apex GirlsIf you're a new player, here are the steps to redeem Apex Girls codes:
- Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to System Settings on the bottom right.
- Step 3: Type in your code in the textbox that appears under Music and Sound Effects.
- Step 4: Hit the Redeem button.
The rewards will automatically be added to your inventory. Also, since the codes are not case-sensitive, you can type them in however you want.
About Apex GirlsApex Girls is a typical gacha set in a futuristic world where mechas, robots and next-gen weaponry are nothing out of the ordinary. You assemble a team of Stellaris that wield powers beyond your imagination and adventure into battles, taking on robot enemies that instil fear at first glance.
You will find all the classical gacha elements combined with idle ones, so regardless of your play style, there is always something you can enjoy. I mean, even the narrative is engaging, so if you are someone who likes a good story, you won't be disappointed.
Given there are lots of rewards and even more events available daily, you can spend hours upon hours building a team, expanding your base, and discovering the new stages.
If you want to try something similar, you can check out our Scarlet Girls tier list and redeem the Scarlet Girls codes we've gathered!