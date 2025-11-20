Apex Girls codes (November 2025) - Over 200 of them are active

Okay, you want some Apex Girls codes, and I hear you. Since it's super popular in Japan, it turns out the global version of Apex Girls can also use the codes released over there, so I've compiled a list of all of them!

Consider yourself warned - there are over 200 active codes, so prepare an hour in advance to redeem them all. Through these Apex Girls codes, you'll get your hands on plenty of Spin Tickets, Diamonds, but also Echo Permits that will let you summon your favourite Stellaris.

Active Apex Girls codes

202511 (expires December 14th) (new!)

G250511

AGM36

gift240714

Twitter240628

AGM47

gift240811

AGM12

shouman2025

G241027

tanabata2024

AGM23

Twitter240726

AGM44

X241101

G241229

AGM05

gift240519

AGM15

AGM27

G250323

Twitter240614

shoukan2025

AGM32

X250523

gift240602

AGM51

X241206

Twitter240705

AGM09

G250209

AGM18

gift240721

X250321

AG0405

AGM41

G250406

twitter240816

kodomo2025

AGM30

gift240825

AGM57

X241025

AGM22

G241110

gift240616

AGM08

Twitter240621

AGM35

G250112

AGM49

X250131

gift240915

AGM14

shubun2024

G241124

AGM28

Twitter240607

AGM43

X250207

gift240707

AGM11

G250330

AGM53

twitter240830

AG0412

X241129

AGM20

G241006

AGM33

gift240901

Twitter240719

AGM45

X250404

AGM07

G250202

AGM25

twitter240906

gift240512

AGM39

X241213

G241215

AGM16

Twitter240927

AGM50

gift240804

AGM29

G250413

AGM06

twitter240823

X250117

AGM42

gift240623

AGM21

G241020

AGM34

Twitter240712

AGM54

X250425

AGM13

gift240918

AGM48

G250216

AGM17

twitter240913

X241108

AGM26

gift240630

AGM40

G250105

AGM52

X250314

AGM10

Twitter240503

AGM46

gift240728

AG100

X241004

G241103

AGM31

Twitter240510

AGM55

X250502

AGM19

G250420

AGM37

twitter240920

X241220

AGM24

Twitter240531

AGM58

G241208

AG140

X250124

AGM38

gift240908

AG777

G250223

AGM59

X241122

Twitter240517

AGM56

G250427

X250411

AG888

gift240526

G241117

X241018

G250504

twitter240809

X250221

G241013

X250418

twitter240802

G250119

X250328

G241201

X241227

G250126

X250516

G250309

X250103

G250316

X241115

G250302

X250110

G241222

X250228

G250518

X250307

G250525

x250509

AG2025DC

boushu2024

bunka2024

CalamityBreaker

chichinohi2024

daikan2025

geshi2024

hahanohi2024

hahanohi2025

hakuro2024

HB2025

HW2024

HWE2024

kanro2024

keichitsu2025

keirou2024

kenkoku2025

kenpou2024

kenpou2025

kinrou2024

kodomo2024

love2025

MechaAdvance

midori2024

midori2025

MirageStart

oomisoka2024

PGcommanders

rikka2024

rikka2025

risshun2025

rittou2024

seijin2025

seimei2025

shosho2024

Soukou2024

sports2024

shouman2024

shousetsu2024

shousho2024

shouwa2025

shunbun2025

twitter240524

umi2024

usui2025

WD2025

XM2024

XME2024

yama2024

kokuu2025

StellarisGift

SurvivorsRescue

taisetsu2024

taisho2024

Touji2024

Expired codes

LJBBSXU3

AGHalloween2025 (expires November 6th)

CFMAJEJQ (expires October 8th)

LJMS2CJ8 (expires September 11th)

BWGXGALX (expires August 10th)

LJEF8BJL (expires July 31st)

1anniv

How to redeem codes in Apex Girls

Step 1 : Tap on your profile picture in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to System Settings on the bottom right.

: Go to on the bottom right. Step 3 : Type in your code in the textbox that appears under Music and Sound Effects.

: that appears under Music and Sound Effects. Step 4: Hit the Redeem button.

If you're a new player, here are the steps to redeem Apex Girls codes:

The rewards will automatically be added to your inventory. Also, since the codes are not case-sensitive, you can type them in however you want.

About Apex Girls

Apex Girls is a typical gacha set in a futuristic world where mechas, robots and next-gen weaponry are nothing out of the ordinary. You assemble a team of Stellaris that wield powers beyond your imagination and adventure into battles, taking on robot enemies that instil fear at first glance.

You will find all the classical gacha elements combined with idle ones, so regardless of your play style, there is always something you can enjoy. I mean, even the narrative is engaging, so if you are someone who likes a good story, you won't be disappointed.

Given there are lots of rewards and even more events available daily, you can spend hours upon hours building a team, expanding your base, and discovering the new stages.

If you want to try something similar, you can check out our Scarlet Girls tier list and redeem the Scarlet Girls codes we've gathered!