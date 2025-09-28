Dragon City codes (September 2025)

Having some additional rewards to speed up your dragons' evolutions can be super useful. To help, we have gathered the latest Dragon City codes, so you can get your hands on some Legendary Joker Orbs, but also on some extra food (which we all know is always in high demand) and perks.

While the Joker Orbs aren't the best rewards out there, they will still give you some extra loot that you're going to need, especially at the beginning. The most important part is redeeming the Dragon City codes that give you food, since that's the one resource you need to upgrade all of your dragons.

Now, let's take a look at the working codes!

Active Dragon City codes

STICKERPACK - rewards

rewards MISTLEFATE - 5 Viking Shields

- 5 Viking Shields PRIDEFEATHER - 1 Unicorn Horn

1 Unicorn Horn DRAGONCITY - 1 Reaper Perk, 1 Advanced Damage Perk, 1 Mystery Food Box

Expired codes

COLORFULPRIDE - 2 Unicorn Horns (redeemable on Webstore only) (expires July 7th)

SAYCHEESE - rewards

PARTYCRASHER - rewards

TASTYCAKE - 13 Legendary Joker Orbs

BESTIE - 13 Legendary Joker Orbs

ONTWOFOUR

How to redeem codes in Dragon City

Step 1 : Go to the official Dragon City redemption page . I recommend you do it on the mobile device you use to play the game.

: Go to the official . I recommend you do it on the mobile device you use to play the game. Step 2 : Type the code in the textbox, then press the " Log in and Redeem " button.

: Type the code in the textbox, then press the " " button. Step 3 : Scan the QR code from the mobile device you're logged in from.

: from the mobile device you're logged in from. Step 4 : Type in your code once again in the textbox that will appear.

: Type in your once again in the textbox that will appear. Step 5: To confirm your code, mark the checkbox underneath the rewards, then hit the green "Confirm" button.

To redeem the codes in Dragon City, the process is a little more complex than usual. Follow these steps carefully:

The rewards will be sent to you in-game, so just make sure that you've entered them correctly and are logged into the correct account.

If you're already logged onto the site and want to redeem several codes, you can find the option in the drop-down menu (the three horizontal lines), and then under the REDEEM tab.

How to get more codes?

About Dragon City

The new Dragon City codes are released on the official Facebook page, but also on the Discord server. If you can't keep up with everything, you can also just save this page and check it regularly, since we add everything to the list as soon as it's released!As the name suggests, Dragon City is all about breeding new dragon species, expanding your territory, and building new habitats for your various dragons. Oh, and putting them to work.

You can have all sorts of elemental dragons, but also dragons that belong to specific species (or have a particular trait). Based on that, you can send them to a certain habitat or use them against bosses to gain even more rewards. After all, your goal is to have the best dragons, right?