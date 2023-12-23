Kritika: Zero is an upcoming MMORPG with revamped features coming next year

Valofe has announced the upcoming global release of Kritika: Zero, the popular MMORPG that boasts 20 million downloads across the globe since its initial release in 2013. With the new acquisition from Valofe, the game has been fully optimised, with balance adjustments and more convenient content ("Leon Gold Sunset Port") for higher-level players towards the end game.

In the optimised version of Kritika: Zero, you can look forward to a higher level cap as well, which has been boosted to level 60. According to the staff for Valofe, "Since June, the development team has been collecting suggestions and optimization opinions from players. In order to integrate these suggestions into the game, it will provide stable optimization system services and do its best to provide a better game experience."

In case you're not familiar with the title, Kritika: Zero features fast-paced battles and collaborative dungeon experiences where you'll aim to clear the dungeon as fast as you can for awesome in-game goodies. Animations are flashy and action-packed, with stylish combos you can execute to flaunt your fighting prowess. You can also pick a variety of heroes across different classes and customise your looks with cool cosmetics.

For now, if you're keen on giving the revamped game a go yourself, you can do so by pre-registering for Kritika: Zero on the official website. You can also visit the official Steam page to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title's vibes and visuals.