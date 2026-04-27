KnightBound beginner's guide - 6 tips for achieved medieval mastery

The passion project of KnightBound continues its journey

Enter a fantasy world as a newly knighted hero looking to make their mark

Explore, fight, loot, and might your spacing as you try to get stronger

If you've lost faith in the idea that there are still creative people out there, I urge you to take a look at KnightBound. The introduction aims to assure you that it is a passion project by a solo developer who has been working on it and continues to do so. Of course, it has a free version, and it includes additional bells and whistles if you're willing to share some currency to support an indie creator. The goal is to create a retro-style first-person RPG dungeon-crawler and open-world experience for modern devices such as tablets and smartphones. It's already got a lot going for it, so there's plenty of adventure for you to find.

That being said, it also brings along some of the harshness of traditional games, specifically their difficulty. Whether you grew up with such games or are currently playing them now, KnightBound will be sure to test your skills as you try to get your bearings. The free version has you starting off as a young squire with little experience and some of the lowest-quality gear. All you can rely on is your own personal strength and skill. If you're still not feeling confident enough, here are some tips to help you out.