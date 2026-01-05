Knightbound is a first-person Daggerfall-inspired RPG coming to iOS

Crunchy!

KnightBound is a stunning-looking reimagining of the classic Daggerfall format

It's already in full swing with its own Patreon and TikTok samples

Can it meet the lofty goals being set by a rapidly approaching release date?

Nowadays, the Elder Scrolls name is synonymous with what I'd dub the 3D-era games. Oblivion, Skyrim and Morrowind all resonate with different generations of players. But Daggerfall (and to a lesser extent, Arena) all have their enthusiasts. And for those of you who adored exploring High Rock, KnightBound might be what you've been looking for.

This indie-developed first-person RPG professes to offer all the depth and open-world roaming you so fondly remember. Set in a dark fantasy world and featuring faster-paced combat, it looks to offer everything from visceral, immersive danger to granular skill tuning and an epic questline.

Already having its own Patreon since last year, KnightBound's biggest strength is its undoubtedly gripping visual style. Rather than the 3D models baked down to sprites, KnightBound's pleasingly crunchy pixels will be just as appealing to players with retro tastes as those of you looking to relive your glory days.

Bound for glory

Of course, this is where my cynicism kicks in. Because while I'm willing to forgive a lack of presence or proof-of-concept from a humble solo-developed puzzler, for what KnightBound professes to offer, that February 2026 looks rather ambitious, at best.

I'd really like for KnightBound to be as deep as developer Supereo promises it will be. However, I think for something like this, high expectations are warranted. Here's hoping that as we close in on the release date, we'll have more evidence than the few snapshots so far to show that KnightBound can live up to those hefty promises.

Who knows? Maybe it'll prove to be appealing enough that it'll qualify for our list of the best mobile games of 2026. Last year's list was a great sampling of some of the best launches on mobile, so keep an eye on that list to see what else is making waves on mobile.