King's Raid's second closed beta test is now live until the end of the month

Get raiding

King's Raid has launched its second closed beta set to wrap near the end of the month

Those lucky enough to snag a spot can sign in and play until April 24th

It'll let you play up to chapter six, enjoy new content and even PvP

Of all the upcoming releases slated for this year, one of the more curious is King's Raid. This hit character-collecting RPG was sadly axed a few years ago, but under new owners Masangasoft, it's set to make a comeback. And its second closed beta has just gone live!

Available until April 24th, the second closed beta test for King's Raid is available on both mobile and PC. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to grab a spot, then you're out of luck as sign-ups are now closed. But if you were savvy enough to put your name down, then check your inbox because all participants will have received details by April 3rd.

As for what we can expect to see in the newest closed beta, those stepping in will be able to play up until main chapter six, as well as sink their teeth into many of the core progression mechanics, such as the Soul Weapon System.

Return of the King

Naturally, there'll also be a variety of exciting actions to dig into as well, ranging from the PvP Arena to Guild Raids and even Challenge Content. Of course, since this is a revival of the original, if you're a former King's Raid player, you'll already know what to expect.

But whether you're entirely new to King's Raid, or simply haven't gotten to grips with this new revival, I think this second closed beta will be exciting. Exactly how much Masangasoft tunes up the original, or what stays the same, will both play a big part in how well it's received by players.

Still, if you're unlucky enough to only be watching from the sidelines, you can at least tide yourself over ahead of King's Raid's rerelease by taking a look at our list of the best RPGs on iOS for some of our other favourite picks!