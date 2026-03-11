King's Raid set to debut second beta test with all 31 characters to test out

Raiding the vaults

King's Raid is set to host its latest closed beta next month

The relaunched character-collecting RPG shut down in 2024 but has been poised for a comeback

You'll be able to dig into virtually all the 31 characters set to be available at launch

It's really not unusual to see great games get the axe on mobile, unfortunately. But a growing trend seems to see many fan-favourites making a comeback. Case in point, King's Raid is set to see its second closed beta test for its relaunch, with registration kicking off today!

Don't get too excited, because you still have a bit to wait. The second King's Raid closed beta will start on April 7th and conclude on the 24th. You'll be able to apply up until the 2nd, and it's certainly well worth trying to get in if you're a veteran King's Raid player or just a newcomer. It's primarily set to be held on Steam, but options will be available for iOS and Android devices too.

This second beta will see access opened to all of the 31 heroes being made available in this relaunch. You'll also have access to a significant portion of the main story, new modes such as the PvP Arena and World Bosses, not to mention the chance to tinker with the newly remastered UI.

Making a return

King's Raid may be a highly anticipated relaunch, but it will still have a way to go to prove itself to many veteran players and newcomers alike. The original proved to be quite popular, but that was more than a few years ago, and with this rerelease being more of an overall update, there's a chance King's Raid might stand out from the pack, and not necessarily in a good way.

But at the same time, it's also a testament to the faith Masangsoft have in the relaunch that they're eagerly pushing forward with it. So it's well worth taking a gander if you're at all curious to see if King's Raid stands up now!

If you do fancy checking out the competition, then you might want to take a look at one of our lists, where we've ranked the best RPGs on Android for you to peruse!