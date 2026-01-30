King's Raid return continues with its first closed beta test now available into next month

Raiding for good

King's Raid has launched its first closed beta test for mobile and PC

It'll be the first time players have gotten their hands on the rereleased gacha RPG

After being cancelled in 2024, the IP was acquired by Masangasoft

Popular games being axed is nothing new on mobile, unfortunately. But increasingly, we've seen a trend of them making a return in one form or another. And in the case of today's subject, King's Raid, it's an entire rerelease complete with a newly available closed beta!

If the name King's Raid sounds familiar, then you may remember that this popular character-collecting RPG first got axed back in 2024 before making a return after Masangasoft picked up the IP. This new CBT will cover not only iOS and Android but also PC, running until February 4th.

While it's a little late to sign up for the closed beta test, it's good news for fans regardless. Because this will be the first time that players will get their hands on the revamped King's Raid proper, and hopefully, the news that filters out will give us an idea of whether Masangasoft have managed to recapture the magic.

Raider

Personally speaking, I think it's a good thing that King's Raid is making a comeback. This wasn't an unpopular name by any means, even getting its own anime spinoff. But gacha is a harsh mistress for developers, and massive success can just as easily backfire. So with that in mind, Masangasoft will have a lot to prove that they can handle this comeback.

King's Raid certainly isn't going to be lacking in terms of content to enjoy. Over 31 heroes are confirmed to be available once more at launch, and doubtless, if this rerelease proves to be successful, the folks at Masangasoft will have plenty more on the way.

While we may not have a category for greatest comeback just yet, you should be sure to tune into the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards this February 5th to see what else has caught the eyes of players in 2025!