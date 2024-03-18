Kingdom: The Blood Review - "An action packed zombie apocalypse experience"
| Kingdom: The Blood
When you think of the zombie apocalypse you probably think of it happening in modern times. But what if the zombie apocalypse began long ago in ancient Korea? This is the question Kingdom: The Blood seeks to answer.
Based on the hit Netflix series, Kingdom: The Blood is a challenging zombie game for Android and iOS. You play as a noble warrior trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. You'll slay hordes of zombies as you explore Josean-era Korea, brought to life with stunning 3D graphics.
First, you must choose between two characters, one male wielding a sword and a woman wielding a bow and arrow. You can then customize your character by altering settings like nose height, cheekbone width, and jaw length. The level of customization may seem daunting to some, but it allows you to really express yourself while creating a distinct character.
You have buttons for a basic attack, an SP attack and dodging available throughout each mission. However, by performing SP attacks correctly, you unlock burst attacks that deal heavier damage. Tap on the special move button whenever it appears (just above the base attack button) to devastate your enemies. However, be careful when it comes to button mashing as if you hit another button, the burst attack option will disappear.
In Kingdom: The Blood, you won’t just be slaying zombies; you'll also face other warriors in combat. These skilled warriors are typically more challenging combatants than the zombies you face. While the dead fight purely on instinct, warriors wielding blades and other weapons are more cunning. However, persistent and well-aimed attacks will serve you well as long as you remember to dodge them when necessary.
Each battle consists of three rounds and a boss battle. Following the unforgiving nature of Souls-like games, failing to defeat the boss means you'll need to start the fight over. This can be incredibly frustrating, especially when you come close to killing the boss. However, the euphoria you’ll feel when you finally slaughter them is nearly worth it.
Yes, combat is brutal. However, you can even the odds a bit by upgrading your skills. You can upgrade, purchase, and equip skills by tapping on the icon that looks like a pile of cards towards the top right of the screen.
Kingdom: The Blood is a challenging zombie-fueled title that is sure to please fans of Souls-like games. The game's top-notch 3D graphics make watching your character cleave zombies apart a real treat. While the combat can feel a little too challenging at times, it's this challenging combat that is the core of the game. Featuring formidable foes, a decent level-up system, and in-depth character customization, Kingdom: The Blood is worth checking out despite its issues.