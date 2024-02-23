Kingdom: The Blood has crossed 500k pre-registration in just two weeks

Bonus in-game currency worth $50 being given away for reaching the milestone

Costume reward for hitting 1 million pre-registrations

Last week, YJM Games revealed that their upcoming title, Kingdom: The Blood, had successfully completed testing and was set to release in March on Android, iOS, and Steam. Pre-registrations for the Netflix show-inspired game opened a few days before that and has already reached its first milestone. Kingdom is currently standing at 500,000 pre-registrations and the number is expected to keep rising over the next few weeks.

Kingdom: The Blood achieved this feat in just two weeks of announcing pre-registrations, and that’s enough cause for celebration. As a result, YJM and Action Square will be granting bonus in-game currency worth $50 to all the pre-registrants. Plus, if pre-registrations exceed one million during the remaining period, you can look forward to receiving an additional costume reward.

If you haven’t heard about the game before, Kingdom: The Blood is inspired by Netflix’s hit K-drama series, Kingdom. You will be involved in fighting waves of zombies who will stop at no cost. Add to that some thrilling action sequences and boss fights, ensuring that your combat skills are really put to the test.

Fans of the show will enjoy all the source material that has been seamlessly inculcated into the title. Combine that with Joseon-themed Souls-like gameplay, and you’ve got the recipe for an extremely captivating experience. It features PvP action, meaning you can either fight with or against players in a visually stunning 16th-century Korea.

If you haven't already, there's still time to pre-register for Kingdom: The Blood on the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store until March 4th. The game will be released on all stores on March 5th. Pre-register by clicking on your preferred link below. Join the rest of the community on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.