Adventure To Fate Lost Island review - "A semi-retro trip to RPG quest town"

Adventure To Fate Lost Island has a retro feel with an execution that provides a long-form experience

There's a lot of variety in how you start and go through the game with some tricky combat to keep you alert

However, it can be hard to look past the odd resolution and the overall repetitive ease of the game

Can something that you've found truly be considered lost? I mean, a lost island is only lost in theory but once you're actually on it, it's no longer lost because you found it. Anyway, enough wasting time on the grammatical accuracy of the game title of Adventure To Fate Lost Island. Touch Mint has put out a pixel RPG that is made to have so much stuff in it that you can spend the whole game just trying to find all of it. But that'll have to wait because you've got a lost island to explore and maybe you'll end up finding yourself.

What is Adventure To Fate Lost Island?

A solid place to start when setting up an adventure is a mysterious place that presumably no one has ever been. After you decide your species and preferred adventuring occupation, your boat sinks and you wash up on the lost island. It must be fate that you're here, but it's a pretty bad one at that because you can't leave the island. Even in death, the island will bring you back to life as its prisoner. Fortunately, there's a way out: Talk to the weird magic keepers, grab magic gems from the different parts of the island, and slot them into the magic slots - Yes, there's a fair bit of magic involved. It may not be the most convenient lead, but it's not like you've got anything else to do.

Adventure To Fate Lost Island is Found

To begin an adventure you have to start strong by introducing a character that we're excited to follow to the end. Adventure To Fate Lost Island goes the traditional route of letting you make your character and does it well. You have a lot of classes to choose from with a few mysterious classes waiting to be discovered by adventuring. You've then got several different races to provide different stat advantages and disadvantages to your hero. Lastly, you can choose a specialized skill to help them in the field for a little bit of flavour. The level of customisation and detail by this point is impressive.

This is followed by the dungeon-crawling setup broken into separate screens, similar to an old text adventure. Though the different rooms are quite limited on-screen, you'll find yourself discovering a whole mess of events, objects, and encounters (both hidden or otherwise). Despite the stilted pace of it all, you can see the action, and even in cleared rooms, there's always the sense that maybe you've missed something and there's no harm in checking again.

The combat works by offering an old-school game level of challenge. You'll start against the bottom-of-the-barrel enemy creatures, but your opponents will quickly ramp up. They'll start attacking in larger groups, using tactics to complement each other and wear you down over time. You have all the time in the world to make your move but this is no time to sleep on it.

Getting lost on the Adventure To Fate Lost Island

Even if a game tries to go for nostalgia or pull off a "retro" look, it still needs to make it a quality representation. While Adventure To Fate Lost Island has a lot of colour in its pixel art, the pixels themselves feel off. They look low resolution even though they're already low resolution. Everything has this slight blur which you start to notice over time and you begin to doubt your eyes the longer you long. Video games are already an eye-strain, we don't need extra.

The challenge is another confusing issue. The game operates on a roguelite system in that, whenever you die, you respawn back at the starting room of the current area. But, you get no penalties and get to keep all your items and experience. There are no drawbacks to dying and most enemies don't respawn so it's simply up to you to make your way through a bunch of empty rooms until you get back to your last fight. You can keep throwing yourself at it without the risk of a setback until things finally click.

Returning to the combat, it's not visually satisfying. Enemies glitch in and out of existence, abilities lack any punch, and although the text box at the bottom indicates a hit or miss, the effects themselves aren't always marked. You may as well be playing with figurines bumping against each other.

Off on an Adventure To Fate Lost Island

Adventure To Fate Lost Island is a 2D old-school-style RPG about exploring areas on an island, fighting monsters, and getting treasure. It has quite a lot of content to offer in terms of character creation and the sheer amount of things to find as well as some challenging fights ahead. However, the resolution is bothersome, it's too lax in terms of penalties, and the combat doesn't look or feel exciting. If you feel compelled, perhaps it's your fate to visit the lost island.