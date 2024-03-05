Kingdom: The Blood offers soulslike action RPG gameplay, out now on iOS and Android

You can expect pre-registration rewards thanks to 1 million sign-ups

The action RPG offers cross-platform play

A special reward awaits the first 5 players who clear the Main mode

YJM Games has officially announced the global launch of Kingdom: The Blood, letting you get your hands on this highly anticipated action RPG. Developed by Action Square's studio Team Mago, this Netflix series adaptation surpassed one million sign-ups during its pre-registration phase - and you can now give it a go yourself across mobile and PC thanks to its cross-platform functionality.

If you're one of the early fans who signed up for Kingdom: The Blood, you can expect to receive bountiful in-game currencies along with some crafting items and costumes as a result of the pre-reg milestones. It's also a fantastic time to get into the game as launch events are currently ongoing within the popular title.

In particular, the first five players who are able to complete the single-player Main mode using Lee Chang and Ashin characters can score awesome gift vouchers amounting to 500,000 won. This mode offers a gameplay experience that takes inspiration from the original series, with enemies progressively becoming more challenging as you go on.

If you're a bit of a social butterfly, you can try your hand at the multiplayer Conquest mode that lets you take over strongholds. You can also join forces with others to take down bosses in the Raid mode - or maybe even have a go at our list of the best aRPGs on Android!

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Kingdom: The Blood on the App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, head on over to the official website for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.