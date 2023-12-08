Everything you need to know about Kingdom Rush Vengeance's latest premium content

Preferred Partner Feature

Ironhide Game Studio is giving players plenty of reasons to dive into Kingdom Rush Vengeance with its slew of new additions this month, beginning with a fresh narrative that thrusts players into the desert to take down "the Kingdom's last bastion".

In the latest Hammerhold update, Vez'nan is summoning all manner of horrific forces within the Dark Army fleet against the Hammerhold citadel, and it's up to you to lead the charge.

The siege of Hammerhold

While the Legionnaires are geared up for an offensive strike from the ground through the Linirea’s border, you'll need to switch things up and wield the element of surprise with a tactical strike on the desert shores. The powerful champions and towers from the Dark Army are at your disposal, including a mummy that can harness all the dark ,mystical powers of its past, and some nasty worms to boot.

The insatiable and the undying

In particular, the new hero, the Undying Warlock Isfet - now awakened from his eternal slumber and ready to unleash some suitably biblically-themed dark magic upon the world - can summon a horrific plague with his Black Swarm. The devastation isn’t just limited to plagues of insects though - for an even mightier attack brought straight from the heavens, Isfet can use his knowledge of Djinnis' curses to cast down meteorites using his "Rain of Ice and Fire" spell. If you think that wasn’t spooky enough, he can also cast a Frog curse onto anyone who stands in his way, transforming his foes into helpless amphibians.

Meanwhile, the Sandworm Hollows can keep enemies at bay with their ability, where sandworms emerge underneath foes to deal devastating damage. If you’ve ever watched Tremors or Dune then you’ll certainly know how scary these worms can be! The Snack Hour ability, on the other hand, lets a sandworm go on a feeding frenzy across an area, while the Mucus Gob ability can slow down foes in an area with a ball of mucus.

The stage is set

The new premium content will also add: the new Wizard's Landing stage, which sees you clash against the Dark Army’s navy and legionnaires, the Sape Oasis, which has you face off against the legendary hero Mirage as you attempt to breach the Oasis’ citadel, and The Lost Empire, where you’ll discover the mysteries, and another legendary hero, lurking within the pyramids. Once you battle past these stages, you’ll find yourself duking it out on the winding paths of the citadel in the Hammerhold Streets stage where you can finally take control of the city streets. Last but not least, The Grand Arena stage lets you take part in the ultimate Test of the Desert showdown on the road to becoming king of the city.

With new allies come new enemies as well, and the battle-hardened Legionnaires aren't the only ones you need to watch out for. The Legion Archers offer dangerous support for the ground troops from afar, while the Camel Riders will fight to the death both on their mounts and even on foot.

Offering some true weight to your enemies attacks are the War Elephants, each one acting as a colossal, armoured fort for enemy archers. Meanwhile, long range and short range havoc will reign down from the Falconers and Desert Eagles that hover above the battlefield, whilst Mirage’s followers, the Nomads, will add extra danger on the ground.

The range of enemies don’t stop there though. You'll also have to contend with Master Assassins and the ancient mystical forces of the Djinnis themselves. Above all else, you'll have to keep up the fight against Magic Carpets, because on the enchanted sands of the desert, anything is possible.

If you feel like you've got what it takes to bring down the Hammerhold citadel, you can download Kingdom Rush Vengeance's exclusive campaign for $7.99 on iOS, Android, or you can experience it for free via Apple Arcade.