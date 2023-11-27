Kingdom Rush Vengeance is gearing up for its Hammerhold Campaign premium update on December 7th

Preferred Partner Feature

Ironhide Game Studio has announced a downloadable premium update for Kingdom Rush Vengeance, letting players get their hands on the Hammerhold Campaign this December 7th. In particular, you can look forward to diving back into the strategic tower defence game to see if you're up to the task of seizing the "Kingdom's last bastion". Besides taking down new bosses and tame voracious sandworms, you’ll get to visit ancient runes and desert wonders like the Sape Oasis across 5 new stages with three distinct modes: Campaign, Heroic and Iron.

You'll have to go up against everything from deadly assassins to powerful djinnis - you might even encounter a magic carpet along the way. Of course, with all these new challenges come a new hero as well - Isfet, a mummy warlock who, in-spite of years locked away in an ancient pyramid, is a lively character that’s eager to join the fray (and maybe even add some humorous quips if he ever feels like it).

As the title of the game suggests, Kingdom Rush Vengeance lets you take up the sword as the appointed general of the Dark Lord Vez'nan on a quest for vengeance. You’ll need to seize everything in his arsenal, from brave heroes to mighty towers and power ups, to aid the Dark Lord in battling his way through the realm led by King Denas - only then can you truly conquer the entire kingdom.

In the upcoming premium update, you'll storm and ambush the Hammerhold citadel across the vastness of the desert using the Dark Army and its most epic resources. With the new hero Isfet and the incoming tower, the Sandworm Hollows by your side, you'll need to bring down the Legionnaire resistance as they defend Linirea to their last breath.

Boasting a 4.8/5 score on the iOS App Store and a 4.7/5 score on the Google Play Store, Kingdom Rush Vengeance will be launching the new Exclusive Campaign with a price tag of USD $7.99 on December 7th for iOS and Android. The update will also be available for free on Apple Arcade.