Silver and Blood codes (August 2025)

You're going to need a lot of vassals and soli if you intend to create an immortal crew, and these Silver and Blood codes are going to earn you both for free, and even more.

It's been a while since I had the pleasure of diving into such a stunning (and a little bit dark) RPG, with vampires and all that good stuff - and today we have the latest Silver and Blood codes so you can get your hands on some free goodies.

From these Silver and Blood codes, you can get Soothing Embrace, which is the currency used in the gacha to get new Vassals, Soli (or the equivalent of Gold in other games), but also Moon Tears, which are the premium currency. I suggest you redeem them all before they expire, because you wouldn't want to miss out on any of these freebies.

Let's dive right into the codes:

Active Silver and Blood codes (Global)

SILVERGIFT - rewards (new!)

rewards (new!) SAB30DAYS - rewards

- rewards W5EEP32222S - 1,000 Moon Tears (Glob Servers)

- 1,000 Moon Tears (Glob Servers) HXMVP82222W 1,000 Moon Tears (Asia Pacific Servers)

1,000 Moon Tears (Asia Pacific Servers) SABPRESENT - 600 Moon Tear (Free)

- 600 Moon Tear (Free) SABSNSGIFT - 1 Soothing Embrace, 50,000 Soli

- 1 Soothing Embrace, 50,000 Soli SABCONTEST - 600 Moon Tear (Free)

- 600 Moon Tear (Free) 3D9EPF2222P - 50,000 Soli

- 50,000 Soli 9742BM2222Q - 300 Moon Tear (Free)

- 300 Moon Tear (Free) VQY9TW2222R - 2 Soothing Embrace

- 2 Soothing Embrace B9ZV7F2222T - 100 Moon Tear (Free)

- 100 Moon Tear (Free) SABLAUNCH - 1 Soothing Embrace, 50,000 Soli

- 1 Soothing Embrace, 50,000 Soli SAB0626 - 5 Soothing Embrace

APAC Server redeem codes for SAB

SABDISCORD

MMFA6Y22228

7SSXXH22226

7DG4E322229

PX69UN2222A

2UTWY322229

S9XXCM2222X

TQ5FNR2222X

HDMJNG2222C

CX6DNN2222T

Q43EPB2222U

A9EJTD2222V

55F8QK2222B

28UQ8422227

8XD2AS22228

Expired

There are no expired codes at this time.

Process to redeem Silver and Blood codes

Step 1 : Tap on the four squares (Menu) next to your profile.

: Tap on the four squares next to your profile. Step 2 : Select Settings .

: Select . Step 3 : Open the Redeem Code option.

: Open the option. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Confirm button.

If you're not sure where you can redeem the codes, just follow these steps:

The rewards will be sent to you via in-game mail if you redeemed an active code.

How to get more codes?

Codes not working?

About Silver and Blood

You can get one account-exclusive code if you bind your account to the Silver and Blood Discord server - all you have to do is head over to the "bind-uid-for-gift-code" section and follow the steps listed there. You can get one additional code that will give you 300 free Moon Tears!If you can't redeem Silver and Blood codes, it might be possible that you're trying to redeem one that isn't active on your server. There is a Global server and an APAC server. The codes aren't active everywhere, so if it reads "Redeem failed" when you try to redeem, chances are you need to try a code that is active on your server.Silver and Blood is a beautiful RPG where you have to deploy Vassals (the characters) and fend off enemies that stand in your way. They have a particularly beautiful design, leaning towards a more dark anime style, which only makes Silver and Blood that much more appealing to me.

With its fairly simple playstyle that relies on casting at the right time and deploying a team with good synergy, it all comes down to strategy. The narrative is immersive, and you can replay it at any time. This is something that stands out to me, especially since I love it when an RPG is good and has an amazing story on top of everything.

