The King of Fighters AFK marks 100 days with Holiday Blue Mary and a full slate of festive events

Holiday Blue Mary arrives for KOF AFK's 100-day anniversary

The King of Fighters AFK is hitting its 100-day milestone, and Netmarble is treating it like a full holiday party. The anniversary update joins together Christmas merriment, new summons, and a pile of login rewards big enough to feel fitting for an RPG that continues to work while you’re away.

The star of the update is a Holiday-style Blue Mary, who shows up in a winter outfit but fights exactly the way you expect, all Sambo, throws, and painful submissions disguised under a festive bow. You can grab her through a special Pick-Up Event running until December 24th, and if you’re chasing a few missing Fury characters, a Fury Synergy Summon is happening through the same window.

The reward events are stacked, too. The 100-Day Ruby Party runs until January 7th, handing out up to a million Rubies just for logging in. There’s also a 100-Day Celebration Coupon available until December 31st that drops an Appreciation Box with Fighter Tokens, Legendary Fighter Summon Tickets, a Unique Pet Summon Box, and more. Apparently, Orochi Iori may be part of that mix too, so don’t miss out.

An Early Christmas Check-In is lined up from December 11th to December 30th, offering cosmetic rewards like the Merry Snowman icon alongside the Holiday Mary herself. Mid-December brings two more extras, the Lucky Elpy Event from December 15th to 18th, where a new Legendary supporter, Alfred, makes an appearance, and Snow Melody from December 18th to 31st, featuring Legendary pets Cotton and Santa Bear.

It’s a busy month for a relatively new release, but the pace fits the way KOF AFK has been updating since launch, fast, frequent, and with no shortage of special banners.

If you’re trying to make the most of the anniversary events, you can swing by our regularly updated KOF AFK codes and KOF tier list to help you spend all those new rewards wisely.