Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list (May 2026) - Ranking the Arthurian legends

The knights of the Round Table, Morrigan, and Aurelius Pendragon. All legends, but who is the best? We've ranked them all in our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list.

Arthurian legends are still really popular today, especially in video games. No wonder: with its kings, knights, fairies, and epic battles, it's a very exciting and complex story. A story that is also told in Frost & Flame: King of Avalon.

In this strategy game, you get to manage and upgrade your own castle as well as train your dragon. Dragons have special traits and abilities, all of which are useful during battles, but also for resource gathering or to develop the city.

Frost & Flame: King of Avalon also features multiplayer content, so you can join alliances to cooperate with each other... or lose battles together. Needless to say, this is a must-play for strategy and/or fantasy fans.

To lead your army, you need to summon heroes, but they are not all equal. Don't worry, though. With our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list, it will be easier to win battles and, ultimately, claim Excalibur for yourself.