Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list (May 2026) - Ranking the Arthurian legends
The knights of the Round Table, Morrigan, and Aurelius Pendragon. All legends, but who is the best? We've ranked them all in our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list.
Arthurian legends are still really popular today, especially in video games. No wonder: with its kings, knights, fairies, and epic battles, it's a very exciting and complex story. A story that is also told in Frost & Flame: King of Avalon.
In this strategy game, you get to manage and upgrade your own castle as well as train your dragon. Dragons have special traits and abilities, all of which are useful during battles, but also for resource gathering or to develop the city.
Frost & Flame: King of Avalon also features multiplayer content, so you can join alliances to cooperate with each other... or lose battles together. Needless to say, this is a must-play for strategy and/or fantasy fans.
To lead your army, you need to summon heroes, but they are not all equal. Don't worry, though. With our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list, it will be easier to win battles and, ultimately, claim Excalibur for yourself.
1
S Tier
First up on our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list, we have the best heroes you can get. They prove useful pretty much all the time thanks to their abilities or their stats. If you summon them, don't hesitate to use them and use your resources on them.
Aurelius Pendragon is one of the best heroes: his skills attract enemies, boost his allies' critical chance, and bless them. His Unique Skill also increases Infantry Attack. Morrigan is another strong pick, especially for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle, as her skills focus on offence. As for Orlando the Nightshard and Evaine the Bestower, they both have a skill that grants extra health in Explore battles.
2
A Tier
Next up on our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list are heroes that are still really capable, just not as much as the ones in S-tier. It's safe to use resources to upgrade them and send them to battle.
Accolon of Gaul's Unique Skill, Knight of Ice, reduces enemy Infantry's Defense, making him a good choice if your army lacks firepower. As for Elaine of Garlot and Caradoc, they're useful if your army has a large number of marksmen.
3
B Tier
To wrap up our Frost & Flame: King of Avalon tier list, we have the weakest heroes of the game. It's fine to use them early on, but don't rely on them too much and quickly switch to better ones whenever you summon heroes from the tiers above.
Except for Sir Gaheris, all these heroes have decent firepower, but they're just not strong enough in the long run.
And while you're here, why not check out some other games where we've ranked characters or, sometimes, cars? We've got a Neverness to Everness tier list and Racing Master Car tier list.
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