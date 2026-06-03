Sword x Staff, the newly released idle RPG, is teaming up with Konosuba for a new collab

Sword x Staff is teaming with the popular anime series Konosuba

Grab new characters based on the hit comedy series in this new event

And grab permanent visages based on your favourite characters

If you've been living under a rock (or simply don't watch as much YouTube as I do), you probably haven't yet heard of Sword x Staff. But this idle anime RPG has been making the rounds on the ad circuit quite frequently. And now, even sceptical players might have a reason to give it a go thanks to a brand-new collaboration with Konosuba!

Now on its third season, Konosuba and its wacky isekai action has been a frequent star of many mobile game collabs. As you might expect, this new event in Sword x Staff (which runs until June 15th), you'll be able to nab the core four members of the Konosuba crew, Megumin, Kazuma, Darkness and Aqua, as part of your lineup, not to mention the humble familiar Chomusuke.

That's a lotta isekai

Not only can you grab select characters for free, but 'visages' that let you don looks based on the fan-favourite characters. Kazuma unsurprisingly gets the most options, letting you dress up in everything from his adventuring garb to thief costume.

Meanwhile, you'll be able to hop into new daily log-in events and grab some sign-in rewards, while the Arcane Wheel will also offer further goodies with exclusive emoticons.

While I'm no big Konosuba fan, I do admit that this new event probably has me more interested in Sword x Staff than any number of those aggravating ads have. Plus, for dedicated F2P players looking to snag some easy rewards and progression, it's always good to jump into an event (or our Sword x Staff code list, hint hint). Just be sure to jump in before June 15th when the event ends!

In the meantime, if you want to see what other great RPGs are available on mobile, and don't know where to start, then you're in the right place! We've ranked the best RPGs on Android for you to peruse at your leisure!