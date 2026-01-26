Katana Dragon is an adventure RPG ending its Early Access as it prepares for a global launch

Zelda meets Diablo meets Pokemon

Katana Dragons will end Early Access and launch on January 30th

It's also been nomiated for Best RPG of 2025 at Devuego Awards

Play as Shin and Nobi as they try to rid Sogen of its curse

Early Access is usually a long, quiet stretch where a game slowly figures itself out. For Katana Dragon, it’s ended up as a proving ground. The action-RPG officially leaves Early Access on January 30th, and it does so with a tidy bit of validation – a nomination for Best RPG of 2025 at the Devuego Awards, with voting open until launch day.

Katana Dragon is a top-down action adventure built around exploration, puzzle-solving, dungeon crawling, and RPG mechanics that add a growth element. So, if you're getting a Zelda or Diablo vibe from this, it’s because they seem to be obvious influences, just filtered through a ninja lens.

You’ll play as Shin and Nobi, two ninjas trying to lift a curse hanging over the land of Sogen. The entire world is hand-crafted, from its dungeons to hidden side paths. New ninja skills open shortcuts, reveal secrets, and turn previously hostile terrain into navigable space.

Combat leans into variety. Alongside standard enemies, you’ll face Gokais, who are fire-breathing, flying, biting monsters that double as collectibles if you’re the completionist type. Equipment and progression are handled through Dragon Gems and Cursed Seals, systems that encourage experimentation.

Dragon Gems boost stats in different configurations, while Cursed Seals offer powerful bonuses with meaningful drawbacks. And in terms of visuals, Katana Dragon leans into a voxel style that feels knowingly nostalgic. There’s more than a hint of early Pokémon-era here, especially in how characters and environments are framed.

If you’re into action adventures that reward exploration as much as combat, or you just have a soft spot for ninjas (who doesn’t?), Katana Dragon is worth keeping an eye on.

