Katana Dragon brings a blend of Zelda and Ninja Gaiden to mobile in upcoming adventure explorer

Running with your hands behind your back

Katana Dragon is an upcoming blend of Zelda-style action and ninjas

Explore the world of Sogen as the ninjas Shin and Nobi

Gain new abilities, deal with obstacles and dispatch enemies as the quintessential silent warrior

It's cool to be a ninja. This is a practically universally accepted fact. But if you're on mobile, then you might be disappointed by the lack of true dashing and dodging fun to be had when you step into the sandals of a shinobi. That's something which Katana Dragon might just be able to fix, as it's set to be available for purchase on September 26th 2025!

A true hidden gem in my inbox today, Katana Dragon is a Zelda-like where you explore a fantastically rendered voxel-based world. As the ninjas Shin and Nobi, your job is to end the curse that hangs over the Japanese-inspired land of Sogen.

To do so, you'll naturally need to make use of your extensive ninja skills. You'll not only dispatch enemies but solve puzzles, navigate obstacles, and slowly unlock new and more powerful abilities with the use of the Dragon Gems and Cursed Seals.

Sakura blossoms and katanas

About the only thing you could say against Katana Dragon is that it might be a little too stereotypical in terms of action. This is, after all, set in a land chock-a-block with cherry blossoms, katanas and ninjas. But if you're willing to accept that I don't think there's anything possible to single out.

I certainly think it's ingenious to mix in the Zelda-style exploration with that of the fun and action to be had by dashing around with ninja abilities. You've got all the classics such as shadow clones, dashing and beyon,d to play with.

It all presents a pretty compelling package that's well worth taking a look at and buying. Of course, if you're stumped for cash or just want some more recommendations, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best free-to-play games on mobile for 2025!