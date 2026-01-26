Iron Roads is a train management sim that actively reacts to what you do, coming soon to iOS

Can you be an eco-friendly manager?

Humans don't exist and animals control the rail network

Build tracks efficiently and sustainably as the environment reacts to your moves

Releasing on iOS on February 12th

Most train management games ask how efficiently you can move things from A to B. Iron Roads is more interested in what happens to the world when you do. Arriving on iOS next month, this strategy sim takes the familiar joy of laying tracks and folds in something rarer - consequences that linger long after the trains have passed.

Releasing on iOS on February 12th, Iron Roads is Cowleyfornia Studios’ follow-up to We’ll Always Have Paris, and it carries that same thoughtful, slightly off-kilter energy. On the surface, it’s about laying tracks and optimising routes. In practice, it’s far more interested in what your decisions do to the world you’re building through.

For one thing, you’re not moving people around. Humans, as it turns out, are very much out of the picture - a casualty of having already ruined the planet. The railways you’re building now serve animal communities that survived, adapted, and kept to themselves. Until you arrive, that is, playing a kind of reluctant rail pioneer tasked with reconnecting towns, factories, and habitats that have grown apart.

That framing isn’t just flavour. Iron Roads constantly reacts to how you play. Rely too much on fossil fuels and the world pushes back. Water creeps in. Industrial zones sprawl and choke off space. Shortcuts feel tempting, but they have consequences that linger, slowly reshaping the map and forcing you to adapt your network in response.

There are multiple modes planned, including Scenarios, Endless play, and Challenges, and the game is still evolving. In fact, if this all sounds familiar, that’s because we covered Iron Roads a little while back in our Ahead of the Game series, when it was playable via TestFlight.

