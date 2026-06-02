Sky: Children of the Light set to receive a collectible art book chronicling the game's creation

Sky: Children of the Light is set to receive a brand-new art book

The Art of Sky: Gratitude To Nesting covers 2019 to 2024

It offers behind-the-scenes insight into art, concept and collaborations

If there's one thing to be said about thatgamecompany and Sky: Children of the Light, it's that, if nothing else, it has a very distinctive art style. And if you've ever looked at the gorgeous colours and effects of Sky and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could have that in the palm of my hand,' then you're in luck!

Because thatgamecompany is set to launch their own collectable art book featuring concepts and designs from Sky: Children of the Light. Titled The Art of Sky: Gratitude To Nesting (2019-2024), it follows on from their first art book release and continues to offer up never-before-seen material for fans to peruse.

Artfully inclined

You can preorder the new art book over on the official Sky: Children of the Light website right now, with an official launch slated for this summer. The Art of Sky promises to offer invaluable insights into the design process over the last five years since launch, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes information.

Not only that, but The Art of Sky is also set to offer insights into the most successful events that have taken place in Sky over the last few years. This includes their collaboration with singer Aurora, classic novella The Little Prince and a whole lot more.

While I'm not a Sky: Children of the Light player myself, I'd be lying if I didn't admit it has a very distinctive art style. And if you're at all interested in exploring the background of one of the most interesting multiplayer mobile games out there, then the Art of Sky is certainly one to pop on your wishlist.

But if Sky: Children of the Light seems a little bit too relaxed for you, then you can always check out some of the other big hits on mobile. Our App Army has assembled once more to give their reviews of Crawl Tactics, so find out if this roguelike hits the mark!