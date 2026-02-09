The KartRider Rush+ welcomes Pororo the Little Penguin for its next collaboration

Brings back childhood memories

KartRider Rush+ has built a habit of swerving into unexpected collaborations, and this one feels like it’s leaning fully into mischief. Nexon has teamed up with Pororo the Little Penguin, bringing the long-running animated favourite into KartRider Rush+ with a bunch of new racers, themed items, and unapologetically cute event rewards.

At the centre of the update are the new racers themselves. Pororo joins the lineup alongside Petty and Harry, all translated neatly into KartRider’s exaggerated, toy-like proportions. They don’t feel bolted on either. These are characters designed around personality first, and watching them drift, boost, and collide their way through races fits the tone surprisingly well.

The collaboration really leans into its cast through cosmetics and progression. From now until April 22nd, collecting collaboration items feeds into a separate reward track that unlocks Pororo-themed extras like the Pororo Racer, Pororo Glasses, and a themed dashboard. It’s the kind of stuff you’ll spot immediately in races.

There’s also a steady flow of time-limited unlocks. Completing daily and weekly missions earns shards that can be exchanged for collaboration items, while specific windows unlock extras like the Pororo Paramedic Outfit, character portraits, and the Pororo Helmet, which runs from February 27th to March 15th.

Weekly rewards rotate in through March as well, including Driftmoji and other decorative items, and racing in Ranked Mode with a friend nets you the Pororo Plate. The biggest addition arrives a little later, though. On March 13th, the Crong kart will roll in, inspired by Pororo’s dinosaur companion.

Just like its collabs with others like Hankook Tires or Zanmang Loopy, KartRider Rush+ x Pororo the Little Penguin aims to continue the long tradition of memorable, character-driven vehicles.

