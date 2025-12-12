KartRider Rush+ takes a scenic detour with its Korea-themed Season 36 update

Folk tales and iconic landmarks

Season 36 adds folk-tale karts, legendary Korean characters, revamped tracks

Classic tracks like Dynamic Seoul and Night in Busan return with visual upgrades

New features include the RushMerge upgrade mode and expanded Rushmoor Farm levels

KartRider Rush+ is closing out the year with a sentimental detour, and Season 36 feels like one of those updates where the team really leaned into a theme. The new Korea season pulls from folk tales, old legends, and iconic landmarks, and it turns the whole thing into a tour that’s half-nostalgic travel diary, half high-speed chaos.

The headline additions are the themed karts and racers, including designs inspired by stories like Hong Gildong, classic mountain spirits, and ornate palanquins. There are eight new characters in all, plus a wardrobe’s worth of traditional outfits that give Bazzi and the rest of the crew a surprisingly regal makeover.

Tracks are getting a glow-up too, with three returning favourites: Dynamic Seoul, Night in Busan, and Thousand-Year Capital. They’ve been touched up with extra detail and a few modern flourishes, and together they make up a compact but lovely postcard tour of Korea, complete with Gwanghwamun Gate, Gwangan Bridge, and even Cheomseongdae Observatory.

Mid-season brings the new RushMerge feature on December 23rd, a puzzle-like mode where you combine matching units to clear stages and stack up rewards. Plus, the farm upgrades at Rushmoor now extend all the way to level 105 for the farms and level 34 for the ranch. Even the fishery gets deeper, literally, with a new 10-metre water level.

A long list of seasonal events ties everything together, offering everything from Bibimbap headgear and Taegeuk balloons to profile backgrounds, batteries, and a frankly eye-watering 1.5 million Rushmoor Farms Coins across various missions. Logins, Ranked races, multiplayer, shards, and pretty much anything you do over the next few weeks earns you something.

If you’re in the mood for more mobile racers after this scenic sprint, our list of the best racing games on iOS has a bunch of options to keep the wheels turning.