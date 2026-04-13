KartRider Rush+ teams up with Tayo the Little Bus for colourful crossover

The wheels on the bus go...

KartRider Rush+ collaborates with Tayo the Little Bus

Tayo and Alice karts added alongside themed cosmetics

Missions and shard rewards run until April 30th

KartRider Rush+ and Tayo the Little Bus wasn't a crossover I had pencilled in anywhere. But here we are – a cheerful blue bus drifting around corners at full speed. This was not on my KartRider Rush+ bingo card.

Nexon's arcade racer is teaming up with the popular South Korean animated series, Tayo the Little Bus. It follows a friendly blue bus and his vehicle pals navigating city life. We're not very focused on the competitive edge this time around. Think bright karts, themed cosmetics, and a lighter vibe instead of the usual high-speed chaos.

The headline addition is exactly what you'd expect. You can jump into the driver's seat as Tayo himself, alongside other familiar faces from the series, with karts and items designed to match that cartoon aesthetic. The speed kart Tayo and item kart Alice are the two main pulls, both carrying a recognisable look from the show.

The cosmetic spread goes further than just the karts, though. Or buses? The Alice Pill Balloon, Alice Siren Headgear, and Alice's First-Aid Kit fill out the accessories side of things. Missions run daily and weekly until April 30th, so there's a decent window to collect what you want without feeling rushed.

You'll be logging in, winning races, and stacking Shards that can be traded for karts, Turbo Crystals, and draw entries. The draw event itself offers nine items, including the Alice item kart, Alice Balloon, Chroma Sprays, and Lucky Star Jewels. Multiplayer also feeds into that progression through Shards earned in races, which at least keeps it tied to actual racing rather than just passive login rewards.

If you're looking for more high-speed options that don’t involve cute buses going at high speeds, our list of the best racing games on Android should be your next pit stop.