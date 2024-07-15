KartRider Rush+ is teaming up with Sanrio with Hello Kitty and friends themed karts

Cruise around in the Hello Kitty Kart and earn Red Bows during the event

KartRider Rush+ is gearing up for a collaboration with Hello Kitty creator Sanrio. During the KartRider Rush+ x Sanrio crossover event, you can take to the road on karts inspired by Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and Cinnamoroll.

Now through August 8th, you can race around in the Hello Kitty Kart, Cinnamoroll Daisy Racer and Kuromi Purrowler. You’ll also earn Red Bows by logging in and completing quest objectives. You can then trade them in for prizes such as K-Coins (x300) and Sanrio Characters Balloon (x30). Earn shards by logging in on weekends or participating in Ranked Mode and trade them in for sweet Sanrio-themed rewards like the My Melody Outfit Set (Perm).

By participating in the Marathon Knight or Marathon Knight – Max ten times during the event, you can earn the Kuromi Marathon Skin Card. Further, if you log in for five days in a row and race ten times, you'll receive the Sanrio Characters Frame (Perm) and the Hello Kitty Plate (Perm). If you manage to earn five permanent collab items, you will also receive the Sanrio Characters x KRR+ Title (Perm).

During the event, the game will also feature a limited-time Hello Kitty 50-Year Anniversary Background throughout the event. Developer Nexon is also holding a collab hosting celebration video on the game’s official Facebook page. After the video receives 1,000 views, players will get a Hello Kitty Portrait coupon.

KartRider Rush+ is a mobile kart racing game that offers a variety of game modes for you to enjoy. Customize your kart and character and race across creatively designed tracks. Help Dao stop the evil Pirate Captain Lodumani in Story mode, compete against other players in Ranked mode, or race the clock in Time Trial.

KartRider Rush+ is available now on Google Play and the App Store. You can learn more about this mobile racing game by checking out the official website or follow it on YouTube or Facebook.