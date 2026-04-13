Epic Seven Masters kicks off with E7WC qualification on the line

And some cash to fight for too

Epic Seven Masters began on April 11th with top World Arena players

$34,000 prize pool and direct seeding into Epic Seven World Championship 2026

Group stages run through May 2nd, with Finals set for May 30th

Fifteen thousand dollars and a direct seed into the Epic Seven World Championship. There’s quite a lot on the line for the winner of the Epic Seven Masters, which is Smilegate’s newly launched global esports league. And with the Group Draw already done and matches kicked off on April 11th, things have already started moving.

The league sits just beneath E7WC in the competitive structure, designed to keep the scene active in the months between major events rather than leaving a gap. Top 100 players from the World Arena Spring 2026 season had the option to enter, and from there it moves through a double elimination group stage split across two regions – Global, covering Global and Europe servers, and Asia, covering Korea, Asia, and Japan.

Group stage matches run every Saturday at 03:00 UTC from April 11th through May 2nd. The top two finishers from each group advance to the Knockout Stage, running across May 16th, 17th, and 23rd, before the Finals on May 30th, where the overall champion will be crowned.

The prize pool is $34,000 in total, with the top eight players all walking away with something. But the more meaningful reward for the finalists is the direct seeding into the Round of 16 at E7WC 2026. I’d see it as an early qualifier with some real weight behind it.

If you're watching the matches and want to understand what's driving the meta, our Epic Seven tier list breaks down which heroes are shaping competitive play right now. All matches are being broadcast live on the official Epic Seven YouTube and Twitch channels, so following along week to week is straightforward enough.

Before you jump back into PvP off the back of all this, grab the latest Epic Seven codes for some extra resources before you start tinkering with your roster.