Shangri-la Frontier: The Seven Colossi debuts trailer animated by original studio

Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi has released its newest trailer

The animated preview is made by the same studio who work on the anime

And it gives some nods to the upcoming RPG's innovative tag-battling system

Shangri-La Frontier has proven popular with fans for adding interesting twists on the isekai-style genre. And the upcoming Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi will be the first game adaptation of the hit series, first penned by Shosetsuka ni Naro. Now, a new trailer, animated by the same studio behind the anime series, has just debuted!

About the only issue with the trailer is that we don't get to see any gameplay. However, it does demonstrate the immense production values behind The Seven Colossi, and plenty of nods to the innovative tag-battling system that developer Netmarble have been very eager to highlight.

A new frontier

As you might expect, this trailer also debuted as part of the Tokyo Game Show, with this major event featuring some amazing reveals and showcases. Another upcoming anime-style RPG, Fareidolia, also debuted their own animated trailer to coincide with the event as well!

Shangri-La Frontier centres around Rakuro Hizutome, a gamer who honed his skills on bottom-of-the-bargain bin 'trash games'. Taking his expertise to the critically acclaimed MMORPG Shangri-La Frontier, he aims to overcome it as easily as any other, more broken, game. Naturally, that includes meeting and befriending a cast of equally eccentric MMO players along the way, many of whom will pop up in The Seven Colossi.

The animated trailer may lack any significant glimpses of gameplay, but if you're a dedicated fan of the series, you'll recognise many of the characters on show. And for newcomers, the glimpses of what look to be the main villain and the titular Seven Colossi certainly suggest this'll be an exciting new release no matter your knowledge of the series.

But Shangri-La Frontier: The Seven Colossi is far from the only major new release to keep your eye on this year. Why not keep abreast of the best launches making their way to mobile by checking out our list of the best upcoming mobile games in 2026!